PS5 UK stock – live: Studio restock sells out but consoles available at Scan
Keep up to date with the latest drops of Sony’s next gen gaming console
UPDATE: The PS5 has sold out at Studio, but is still in stock at Scan. Read on for more information.
With Easter over for another year, leaving only piles of chocolate egg wrappers in its wake, we’re still on the hunt for PS5s – and finding restocked consoles is still as tricky as ever. It has been well over a year since its launch, yet we’re all still struggling to find a console thanks to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.
Things started to look up in March, after a dire start to 2022 with the worst two months for drops on record in January and February. April has seen better fortune with large drops from some of the biggest retailers in the UK. We’re now approaching the end of the month, and for the last couple of weeks the situation has slowly improved, with PS5 consoles available at PlayStation Direct and ShopTo, plus more restocks at Currys, Argos, AO, Game, Smyths Toys, Very, AO and more. Let’s hope that these drops continue as we speed towards May.
Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine, plus the latest game reviews. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.
When could Amazon restock the PS5?
We were expecting Amazon to restock the PS5 yesterday morning, but a drop never materialised. Amazon almost always restocks consoles on a Wednesday at around 9.30am.
Because we didn’t see a drop yesterday morning, we’re expecting consoles to arrive at the online retailer next week on Wednesday 27 April instead, just before the end of the month. As usual, expect this to be a drop exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers. You can get a 30-day free trial if you aren’t already signed up to Prime.
The PS5 is now in stock at Scan
Scan? We barely even know her, but she’s just dropped stock!
We last saw a Scan drop on 9 September via the live chat system. Yes – you literally had to start a live chat and ask one of the support agents to order you a console to get one.
It’s a lot easier to secure a PS5 this time round, but the bundles are incredibly expensive, matching the bundles at Currys from last week.
You’ve got the PlayStation 5 disc edition console with Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Forbidden West and a 1TB WD SN850 SSD with a Sabrent Heatsink (£759.98, Scan.co.uk) or a PlayStation 5 digital edition console with a pulse 3D wireless headset, an extra dualsense controller, a charging station and a 1TB SSD with a heatsink (£779.99, Scan.co.uk).
G’morning!
Goooooooood morning PS5 hunters and welcome back to The Independent’s PS5 restock liveblog. Blimey has it been a busy week for restocks so far, with drops at Very, Game and PlayStation Direct all taking place yesterday morning.
Live blog signing off
What a day! We had started to lose hope that many more PS5 restocks would land this month, but today more than restored our faith in the retail gods’ ability to deliver. This morning saw restocks from Game, Very and PlayStation Direct in quick succession, but with only a single bundle remaining at Very by the end of the working day.
The Amazon restock we were hoping for hasn’t yet materialised, but hopefully any gamers waiting for that have been able to buy a PS5 from somewhere else instead.
As ever, we’ll be back again tomorrow to bring you all of the latest PS5 restocking news from right across the UK.
The PS5 is still available at Very (just)
Very was one of three retailers to offer fresh PS5 stock this morning. But as the day draws to a close, the Very website has just one console bundle remaining. Priced at £579.27, it includes the PS5 disc edition, plus Gran Turismo 7 and an additional Dualsense controller.
The PS5 is now sold out again at Game
As we bring today’s live blog into land we’ve just spotted that the PS5 is now out of stock again at Game. Several console bundles were available for pre-order earlier today, ahead of shipping out to customers later this month, but now the all-too-familiar ‘out of stock’ signs are back.
Horizon Forbidden West review for the PS5
Horizon Forbidden West is the follow up to 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn and will follow hunter Aloy on her journey across the west coast of an apocalyptic United States.
We absolutely loved our time with Horizon Forbidden West. Our reviewer said: “In Horizon Forbidden West, Guerilla Games has developed its post-apocalyptic marriage of technology and nature to craft a beautifully realised vision of a world desperate for rebirth.
“The story will take new players to unexpected and breathtaking places, and fans of Horizon Zero Dawn will have plenty of their questions answered.
“While Horizon Forbidden West takes great leaps in its visual and story presentation, it stays the path with its gameplay, making small but notable additions that improve the experience.
“Not much has changed since Zero Dawn, but when that gameplay revolves around hunting mechanical dinosaurs, why would you want it to?”
Read our full review of Horizon Forbidden West to find out more.
Ghostwire: Tokyo review
Another big console exclusive that’s out now on the PS5 is Ghostwire: Tokyo, from Tango Gameworks and Bethesda.
In Ghostwire: Tokyo, a paranormal event causes the citizens of the Japanese city to disappear in a mysterious fog and otherworldly spirits to invade. Players will explore the abandoned streets of Japan’s capital as they fight these paranormal threats using a blend of psychic abilities and conjured weaponry.
Read our full review of Ghostwire: Tokyo to find out more.
PlayStation Direct sells out
A restock that landed at PlayStation Direct earlier today has now sold out, but consoles are still available to order from both Game and Very.
