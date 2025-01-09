Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Consuming a large amount of ultra-processed foods (UPFs) is known to be bad for your health, with research showing this is linked with a higher risk of obesity, high cholesterol, metabolic syndrome, heart disease and colorectal cancer.

UPFs are basically foods that contain ingredients you would not typically find in your kitchen, such as products containing colours, preservatives, emulsifiers, flavours, and other additives. These foods will typically be longer lasting but lower in vitamins and other nutrients.

Industrialised bread, ready meals, breakfast cereals, sausages and other reconstituted meat products are the most commonly eaten UPFs in the UK.

The Nova food classification system divides foods we buy into four groups, from unprocessed to ultra-processed. Minimally processed foods – including frozen fruit and veg, fruit juice, unsweetened yoghurt and spices – may have been crushed, boiled, dried, crushed and so on, but they will have no added ingredients. Meanwhile, signs of ultra-processed food include a very long ingredient list, unrecognisable ingredients, and a high fat, sugar or salt content.

open image in gallery The most commonly eaten UPFs in the UK are industrialised bread, ready meals, breakfast cereals, sausages and other reconstituted meat products ( Getty Images )

However, what the Nova system does not do is provide information about the various health impacts of these products and how to make improved dietary choices.

While high intakes are associated with poorer health, lower intakes - believed to be around 15 per cent of our calorie consumption - are not. In the UK and US, half the average person’s diet now consists of UPFs, according to the latest data. Among younger people and those on lower incomes, this increases to as much as 80 per cent.

Writing in The Times, top nutritionist Federica Amati also raises the concern of what UPFs are replacing in our diets.

She said: “So when it comes to cutting down UPFs, my advice is that you do not have to be terrified of eating any of these foods, or deny yourself ever having a treat.

“With any UPFs, just look out for the ones that are high in sugar, salt and saturated fats and low in fibre, as well as those that contain a long list of industrial additives such as emulsifiers, sweeteners and bulking agents that you might consider not eating every day. Learn also to spot foods that are marketed as healthy but are full of additives.”

Below, she has outlined her diet and the kinds of things she buys and avoids to maintain a low UPF intake.

Here are five UPFs to avoid, according to Ms Amati:

High-sugar, low-fibre bread

Choose your loaf wisely, says Ms Amati, with more than 6g of fibre per 100g and less than 5g sugar per 100g, such as rye, pumpernickel, flaxseed, spelt and buckwheat breads.

What she buys:

• Bertinet Bakery Seven Seeds & Grains sourdough (£2.25 for 500g; Waitrose)

• Modern Baker Superloaf (£2.25 for 400g; Morrisons)

• Schneider Brot German vollkornbrot (£1.50 for 500g; Waitrose)

• Biona organic rye bread (from £2.69 for 500g; biona.co.uk)

What she skips:

• Marks & Spencer soft granary farmhouse (£1.70 for 800g)

• M&S wholemeal with rye sliced bread (£1.85 for 400g)

• Black Sheep Craft Bakery white tiger bloomer (£1.95 for 800g)

• Hovis Best of Both white and wholemeal bread (£1.35 for 800g)

White, stuffed and ready-meal pasta

Ms Amati advises cooking durum wheat or spelt pasta over quick-cook white pasta to increase your nutrient and protein intake. She also suggests avoiding stuffed fresh pasta, which often has a high salt content and contains emulsifiers, as well as pasta-based ready meals, which usually contain preservatives and large amounts of sugar and salt.

What she buys:

• Northern Pasta Co spelt rigatoni (£4.95 for 450g; northernpasta.co.uk)

• La Molisana rigatoni (£2.09 for 500g; delicatezza.co.uk)

• Plants by Deliciously Ella high protein rigatoni (£2.50 for 215g; Ocado)

What she skips:

• Napolina penne (£1.50 for 500g)

• Tesco quick cook fusilli (75p for 500g)

• Dell Ugo pollo pesto ravioli (£4 for 250g)

• Waitrose frozen beef lasagne (£5.85 for 700g

Biscuits including rice cakes

The advice with biscuits is to steer clear of any with a long shelf life when possible, as they contain emulsifiers, unhealthy fats and other chemicals. Ms Amati also urges consumers to avoid rice cakes, which have almost no nutritional benefit, suggesting they pick fibre- and vitamin-rich oatcakes.

What she buys:

• Doves Farm wholemeal digestives (£1.50; Waitrose)

• Nairn’s rough oatcakes (£1.30; Tesco)

What she skips:

• Snack A Jacks caramel sharing rice cakes (£2.25)

• All-butter shortbread biscuits (most supermarkets)

Ice cream

Be aware that frozen desserts frequently contain a large amount of additives, says Ms Amati, with ice cream usually high in emulsifiers and sugar.

What she buys:

• Remeo pistacchio Siciliano gelato (£6 for 462ml; Waitrose)

• Waitrose Duchy Organic vanilla ice cream (£3.50 for 480ml; Waitrose)

What she skips:

• Halo Top Gooey Brownie ice cream (£5.50 for 460ml)

• Hackney Gelato pistachio (£4 for 420ml)

• Häagen-Daz pralines & cream (£5.40 for 460ml)

High-sugar, low-fibre breakfast cereals

Breakfast cereals are typically UPFs, with Ms Amati advising you could eat low-sugar, high-fibre types occasionally, although being careful to select an option with few ingredients, no more than 5g per 100g of sugar, and more than 6g of fibre per 100g.

She also suggests pairing the cereal, including often high-sugar muesli and granola, with fresh fruit, nuts and yoghurt.

What she buys:

• Den Sorte Havre steel cut Norwegian black oats (£4.95 for 500g; Ocado)

• Weetabix (£3.30 for 24; Tesco)

• Shreddies (£4 for 630g; Waitrose)

What she skips:

• Quaker Oat So Simple golden syrup porridge pot (£1.35 for 57g)

• Kellogg’s Bran Flakes (£3 for 750g)

• Kellogg’s Special K (£3.30 for 440g)