This is the heartwarming moment Rory McIlroy's four-year-old daughter, Poppy, delighted the Augusta National crowd by sinking a long birdie putt on the eve of the Masters.

During the pre-tournament par-three contest at Augusta National, the youngster was given the chance to attempt a downhill putt on the ninth hole.

The video captures the moment Poppy gently taps the ball, which rolls perfectly into the hole.

Overwhelmed by her achievement, the four-year-old turns to her father for a cuddle.

McIlroy, 35, needs to win the Masters to complete his career grand slam.