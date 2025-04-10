Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
Jojo Siwa’s furious partner sends message to Mickey Rourke after homophobic comment
Jojo Siwa’s partner Kath Ebbs called out Mickey Rourke’s homophobic comment directed at the Dance Moms star following Wednesday’s (9 April) episode of Celebrity Big Brother.
The actor, 72, announced he needed a cigarette, stating that he “needs a fag”. He then pointed at Siwa, 21, saying, “I’m not talking to you.”
Rourke was given a formal warning.
A programme spokesperson told The Independent: “All Housemates receive Respect and Inclusion training and an extensive briefing from the Big Brother Senior team to prepare them for living in the House and to set out Big Brother’s expectation for appropriate behaviour and language.
“Housemates are monitored 24 hours a day and instances of inappropriate behaviour are dealt with appropriately and timely.” Rourke’s representatives declined to comment.
