Trump declares shock tariff U-turn came ‘from his heart’ as markets surge

Donald Trump has declared that his chaotic tariffs U-turn came “from the heart” as he abruptly backed down on much of his plan on Wednesday (9 April)

The president announced a 90-day pause for dozens of countries in an extraordinary move while increasing levies on imports from China to 125 per cent.

It came barely 48 hours after a White House spokesperson dismissed reports of a 90-day pause as “fake news.”

A blanket 10 per cent levy on all imports to the US will remain in place, meaning Britain’s position is effectively unchanged,