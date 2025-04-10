Pulp delve into AI for teaser of first new music for 24 years

Pulp have tried their hand at artificial intelligence with their teaser for their first new music in almost 24 years.

The indie icons have re-emerged with the lead single “Spike Island” from their forthcoming record More.

Frontman Jarvis Cocker said he created the teaser for the single’s video which featured his “attempts to grapple with AI.”

“Watch the whole thing and judge for yourself just how successful I was,” he added.

It comes as they are set to go on tour across the UK and Ireland in June, starting at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro and ending at Manchester’s Co-Op Live arena.

More will be released on 6 June.