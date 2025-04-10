Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
00:18
Pulp delve into AI for teaser of first new music for 24 years
Pulp have tried their hand at artificial intelligence with their teaser for their first new music in almost 24 years.
The indie icons have re-emerged with the lead single “Spike Island” from their forthcoming record More.
Frontman Jarvis Cocker said he created the teaser for the single’s video which featured his “attempts to grapple with AI.”
“Watch the whole thing and judge for yourself just how successful I was,” he added.
It comes as they are set to go on tour across the UK and Ireland in June, starting at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro and ending at Manchester’s Co-Op Live arena.
More will be released on 6 June.
Up next
07:42
The kid from Jojo Rabbit is all grown up
08:21
Trump tore apart global aid - here’s how the world will suffer
17:10
The kiss that broke football
06:38
Is the party over? How Gen Z is killing big booze
04:42
What to do when you visit Jamaica
04:46
How to make the most of your trip to Italy’s Amalfi Coast
06:17
Here’s where to avoid the tourist crowds in Spain
05:14
How to make the most of your city break in the USA
02:03
How Melania and Donald Trump’s awkward kiss got everyone speculating
03:22
The Brookside kiss that made a lesbian storyline mainstream
02:15
The Spider-Man kiss was an ordeal for both actors but it was worth it
02:22
The green dress Keira Knightley wore everyone wanted
07:42
The kid from Jojo Rabbit is all grown up
09:22
Gangs of London cast reveal behind-the-scenes secrets
06:11
How filming took an actor to the Sahara and Arctic Ocean
07:50
The ‘intense challenge’ of filming Netflix’s American Primeval
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
00:50
Activists turn US embassy pond-blood red in Israel arms sales protest
00:28
Drink driver’s dashcam captures moment he flips car at almost 120mph
01:04
Trump declares shock tariff U-turn came ‘from his heart’
01:22
Trump declares war on showers to ‘take care of my beautiful hair’
00:43
Watch: Rory McIlroy’s four-year-old daughter Poppy sinks putt
00:28
Prince William tries hand at football punditry at Aston Villa in Paris
00:48
Amorim hits back at Neville after ‘love-in’ Manchester derby dig
00:18