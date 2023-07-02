Pulp return to London’s Finsbury Park for first time in 25 years

Pulp returned to London’s Finsbury Park for the first time in 25 years on Saturday, 1 July.

Supported by the likes of Wet Leg and Baxter Drury, the Sheffield band dazzled 45,000 fans with a string of hits including tracks from their Mercury Prize-winning record Different Class.

Jarvis Cocker dedicated “Do You Remember the First Time?” to fans who’d been at their last Finsbury Park show back in 1998 and “Something Changed” to Steve Mackey, Pulp’s bassist who died in March.

Of the latter, the frontman said: “It’s about how somebody can enter your life and really change it all.”