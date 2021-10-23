Police hunt women after wine bottle attack on London tube

Police are on the hunt for two women after a wine bottle was smashed over another woman’s head on the London Underground.

At around 12:30 am on Thursday, June 17 the victim, who was travelling alone on the Northern Line on the Tube, was sitting opposite the pair who accused her of staring at them before they attacked her.

The woman was left shaken after the attack and suffered a deep cut to the side of her forehead.

The British Transport Police released CCTV footage that shows two women, one of whom is clutching a bottle. Officers believe the women in the images may have information that could help their investigation.

The two suspects were later spotted getting off the train at Golders Green Underground station.

A BTP spokesperson said: ‘The victim was travelling home on the service when two women sat opposite her accused her of staring at them.

“They then became aggressive towards her before one of the women approached the victim and hit her on the head with the wine bottle she was carrying.

“The victim sustained a deep cut to the side of her forehead as a result of the attack.

“The two women got off the Tube at Golders Green Underground station.

“Officers believe those in the CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 2100043618.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.