Watch live: Omagh car bombing inquiry begins with first public hearing

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Watch live as the Omagh car bombing inquiry begins with its first public hearing in Northern Ireland on Tuesday, 30 July.

A long called for probe is examining whether the the 1998 Real IRA attack could reasonably have been prevented by UK authorities.

The Irish government has formally agreed to provide assistance to the inquiry.

A woman pregnant with twins was among at least 29 people killed in the dissident republican bomb attack which devastated the Co Tyrone town on 15 August 1998.

Bereaved families have called for a public inquiry into the atrocity and alleged security failings for decades.

Michael Gallagher, whose son Aiden was killed, said that Tuesday will be the first time since 1998 that all of the bereaved families, including those caught up in the blast from Spain, will come together.

Survivors are expected to gather at the Strule Arts Centre in Omagh for the hearing.

Commemorative and personal statements will be made in hearings next January.