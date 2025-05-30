Champions League betting sites are gearing up for the 2025 final as Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan bid to be European champions in Munich on Saturday, May 31.

The tournament remains the pinnacle of club football in Europe and PSG are hoping this is finally their year to get their hands on the European Cup.

The French champions are bidding to become just the second side from France to win the competition and enter the final as favourites with most betting sites, having beaten Liverpool, Aston Villa and Arsenal on the way to the Allianz Arena.

Inter’s journey to Munich has been no less impressive though, having beaten early favourites Barcelona in one of the most entertaining ties in the competition’s history.

The Nerazzurri are bidding to lift the European Cup for the fourth time in their history having narrowly missed out on the top prize the last time they reached the final back in 2023.

With the final on the horizon, football betting sites are tailoring offers and promotions to meet the needs of punters keen to have a wager on the first-ever competitive meeting between PSG and Inter.

And with this in mind, we’ve produced a guide to the best Champions League betting sites, detailing their various offers, how to claim them, and any relevant Champions League free bets.

Top 20 Betting Sites for the Champions League

We have trawled through dozens of betting sites to find the best Champions League bookmakers for 2025, ranking each recommended operator from one to 20.

Rank Bookmaker Champions League Free Bets & Offers 1 Bet365 Two goals ahead early payout, sub to play on promo for selected player prop markets, bet £10, get £30 in free bets with the bet365 bonus code, regular money back offers, acca boost, £250,000 6 Scores Challenge, bet boosts, each way first goalscorer option, bet builders, cash out and in-play betting. 2 Betfred Bet £10, get £50 Betfred sign up offer, regular bet and get football offers, top price guarantee on selected markets, double delight & hat trick heaven first goalscorer promo, enhanced payouts on winning accumulators, punter-voted odds boosts, BeatFred free to play game, price boosts, bet tips, in-play bets and bet builders. 3 Ladbrokes Daily free-to-play rewards game, accumulator insurance, Ladbrokes Fanzone reward scheme for Premier League clubs, 1-2-Free £100 score prediction game, £20 in free bets with Ladbrokes welcome offer, lucky dips, super price boosts, daily enhanced odds, in-depth stats, early payouts, cashout and bet builders. 4 BoyleSports Enhanced payouts on winning bet builders for selected competitions, two goals and one goal ahead early payout promotions, Acca Rewards, free £5 acca bet for every 5 x £5 accas placed, £40 bonus with BoyleSports sign up offer, odds boosts, football specials, live streaming and in-play odds. 5 talkSPORT BET Weekly bet £50, get a £10 free bet footie rewards scheme, free-to-play Footie 4 Play game, £40 in free bet with talkSPORT BET welcome offer, football lucky dips, football pundit bet recommendations, super odds boosts, daily enhanced odds, bet builders, in-play odds and cash out. 6 LiveScore Bet Get paid out if your acca is winning at half-time, weekly £5 free acca bet, money back specials on selected Premier League games, bet £10, get £30 in free bets sign up offer, daily football price boosts, 2UP early payout offer, free-to-play LiveScore Bet Squads game, quick bet builder tool and bet and get free spins offers. 7 Unibet Live streaming of top European leagues, acca winnings bonus, bet £10, get £40 in bonuses with Unibet welcome offer, daily odds boost for bet builders, win hospitality tickets to top games, £150 refer-a-friend promotion, highly-rated app, in-play betting and price boosts. 8 BetVictor £30 football welcome offer, free-to-play BetVictor score predictor game, guaranteed prize wheel, super odds boosts, Lucky Dip offers, early payouts, enhanced bet builders and cash out. 9 NetBet Regular free bet offers for existing customers, £10 free bet and 25 free spins NetBet welcome offer, football shirt giveaways, early payouts, daily free-to-play prize wheel, £5000 weekly score predictor game, 50 per cent winnings boost on accumulators, bet suggestions and in-depth stats. 10 BetMGM Bet £10, get £40 BetMGM welcome bonus, £1m free-to-play score prediction game, profit boosts on selected Premier League teams, bet builder tool, stats packs and in-play odds. 11 Kwiff Bet builder insurance, surprise bet rewards via the sports reward club, bet £10, get £30 in free bets Kwiff sign up offer, supercharged acca odds, football acca shield, in-play betting includes bet builders and live match graphics. 12 Virgin Bet £20 free bet on Virgin sign up offer, free bet builder bets, 2UP early payout offer for selected competitions, free bets from weekly acca rewards, free Virgin Bet Fives game, live streaming, bet builder tool and cash out. 13 Betway Free Bets Club worth £10 each week, £30 matched free bet & Uber Eats vouchers sign up offer, free-to-play 4 To Score prediction game, betting tips, daily Betway boosts, highly competitive odds and specials markets. 14 QuinnBet Free bet up to £50 with daily acca bonus offer, 25 per cent cashback on weekly losses, bore draw money promotion, daily £5 free bet for placing accas or bet builders, featured specials and bet boosts. 15 10bet Two up early payout scheme, 100% acca boost, regular football free bet offers, 100 per cent deposit bonus on initial deposit, in-depth statistics, quick bet builder feature. 16 CopyBet Huge bet £20, get £60 in free bets CopyBet sign up offer, daily profit boost tokens, 20 per cent bonus on winning acca bets, weekly free-to-play prediction game, follow your favourite tipster, early payouts, cash out and in-play betting. 17 BetUK Weekly £5 free bet programme, up to 200 per cent winnings boosts on accumulators, bet £10, get £30 in free bets BetUK welcome offer, betting tips, bet builder tool & live infographics. 18 Grosvenor Sport Double the odds sign up offer, free-to-play scratch & win game, multiple football bet boosts every day, bet builder odds boosts, stats packs, in-play betting, player prop markets. 19 JeffBet Champions League cashback up to £500, Free bet Mondays, rewards programme, bet £10, get £30 JeffBet welcome offer, in-play betting and bet builder function. 20 Bet442 Weekly free bets club worth up to £25, £20 welcome bonus, acca boost up to 77 per cent, daily football odds boosts, cash out, bet builder, in-play betting and live statistics.

Best Champions League Free Bet Offers

Free bets are common in the lead up to the Champions League final, so we have also combed various sites to find the best Champions League betting promotions. The table below shows our favourite Champions League free bet offers.

ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Rank Champions League betting site Free Bet Offer 1 Unibet Unibet’s Golden Goal promotion gives customers a chance to win up to £5,000 by predicting the first goalscorer and the minute of the first goal in the Champions League final, with the prize shared or awarded in full if only one correct entry is submitted. This promo is free to enter. 2 QuinnBet QuinnBet is offering money back as a free bet if your PSG vs Inter bet builder loses and the match ends 0-0. To qualify, place a £10+ bet builder at combined odds of evens or greater. If the game finishes goalless and your bet loses, you’ll receive up to £10 back as a free bet, which must be used within seven days at minimum odds of 1/4. 3 NetBet NetBet is offering new customers enhanced 20/1 odds on either PSG or Inter to win the Champions League final in 90 minutes. Simply deposit £10 and place a £1 bet at normal odds. If your team wins, you’ll be paid in cash at standard odds plus £20 in free bets split across four £5 tokens, including football and UFC betting markets. Free bets are credited within 72 hours and valid for seven days. 4 Betano Betano is offering new customers enhanced 50/1 odds on PSG or Inter to win the Champions League final. Deposit £5 or more and place a £1 bet at normal odds on either team to win in 90 minutes. If successful, you’ll be paid out in cash at the standard odds and receive the remaining bonus as free bets. These free bets are valid for seven days and must be used on markets with minimum odds of evens. 5 Virgin Bet Virgin Bet is offering a straightforward Champions League final promotion: bet £10 on a bet builder with minimum odds of evens (excluding specials and price boosts) and receive a £10 free bet. The qualifying bet must be placed before kick-off and the free bet must be used before the end of the final.

How We Rate The Best Champions League Betting Sites

Licensing: Our recommended Champions League betting sites are licensed by the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC). We only recommend UKGC-licensed operators, ensuring that customers’ details are protected and that the betting sites are regulated.

Welcome offer: We will only recommend a Champions League betting site that offers the best value for customers when signing up. The welcome offer should be valuable compared to other operators and have a straightforward sign-up process, allowing customers to unlock and use their free bets.

Promotions: The best Champions League betting sites have a great range of promotions, including free bets, moneyback specials, price boosts, acca boosts, acca insurance, acca rewards, super boosts and many more.

Value: Our recommended Champions League betting sites provide the best value odds across a range of football markets. You’ll struggle to find better value odds but always shop around to ensure you find the best price for your wager.

Markets: The Champions League is one of the biggest football tournaments of the year and our recommended betting sites have a plethora of markets available for each and every game, from qualifying through to the final.

Usability: Betting sites are not effective unless they have sound usability and functionality for all features including bets and live streaming. Our recommended operators tick all the boxes when it comes to usability, providing a sound online betting experience.

App: Our favourite sites should offer a quality service on both Apple and Android devices when it comes to betting apps. Our carefully selected operators all deliver a sound experience for mobile users with their dedicated betting apps, making Champions League final betting easier than ever.

Payment options: We scoured the available payment options across Champions League betting sites and only considered the ones that offered a wide variety of options, with a preference for those that allow multiple e-wallets, as well as Google Pay and Apple Pay betting sites.

Responsible Gambling

It is vital that anyone who uses betting sites remembers to gamble responsibly. You’re never guaranteed a way to make a profit using Champions League betting sites, no matter how knowledgeable you may be about the subject.

Champions League betting sites offer plenty of tools so that customers can manage the time and money spent betting. Tools include deposit limits, time-outs, loss limits and even self-exclusion.

The same applies whether you’re using betting sites, casino sites, slot sites, poker sites or any other form of gambling app.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by free bets or casino offers, both of which are available in abundance on gambling sites, but must be approached with caution.

If you have concerns over your gambling, seek independent help. There are several UK charities and institutions that can offer you support, advice and relevant information, including:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.