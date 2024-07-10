When is the Euro 2024 final and who do England play?

Support truly

England are through to a second consecutive European Championship final after beating the Netherlands in Dortmund.

Gareth Southgate’s side suffered a heartbreaking defeat to Italy in the final of Euro 2020 three years ago, losing on penalties at Wembley.

But the Three Lions will have the chance to win their first major men’s international tournament in 57 years in the Euro 2024 final.

Despite poor performances in the group stages, England have beaten Slovakia, Switzerland and Netherlands in the knockouts.

Ollie Watkins was the star in the semi-finals. After replacing captain Harry Kane, the striker fired England into the final in the 91st minute.

Who do England play next?

After beating the Netherlands in the semi-finals, England will play Spain in the Euro 2024 final. Led by star wingers Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams, Spain have won all six of their games in reaching the final, and beat France 2-1 on Tuesday night.

When is the final?

The Euro 2024 final kicks off at 8pm BST on Sunday 14 July. It will be played at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.