Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from St. James' Park
Follow live coverage as Newcastle United face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League today.
England goalkeeper Nick Pope made his Newcastle debut against promoted Nottingham Forest.
Pope, a £10million acquisition from relegated Burnley, got the nod ahead of Martin Dubravka, but £34million former Lille defender Sven Botman was named only among the substitutes.
Forest boss Steve Cooper threw six of his new arrivals - Dean Henderson, Neco Williams, Jesse Lingard, Lewis O’Brien, Harry Toffolo and Moussa Niakhate - into his starting line-up for the club’s first top-flight game after a 23-year absence.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest
BLOCKED!!! Saint-Maximin ducks inside before finding Willock in space. He shoots from the edge of the box, but a McKenna block sends it just wide of the post!!
Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest
Newcastle look to break up the middle through Guimaraes but in slides ex-Magpie Colback to dispossess him superbly!
Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest
Wilson looks to get in behind Niakhate, but the Forest defender puts it behind for an early Newcastle corner.
Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest
Joelinton kicks off for Newcastle, and the home team get their Premier League campaign underway!
Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest
NEWCASTLE UNITED SUBS: Martin Dubravka, Paul Dummett, Sven Botman, Matt Ritchie, Chris Wood, Ryan Fraser, Jacob Murphy, Elliot Anderson, Sean Longstaff.
Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest
The two sides head out onto the pitch, and St. James' Park is absolutely rocking ahead of kick-off!
Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest
Forest’s side, meanwhile, is littered with summer additions to the squad that won the Championship play-off final. The XI features six new faces, including Lewis O’Brien and Harry Toffolo, whom were both on the losing Huddersfield side in that promotion decider. Record signing Taiwo Awoniyi will have to wait for his first appearance though, with Sam Surridge and Brennan Johnson preferred up front.
Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest
Newcastle start with a line-up almost identical to the one that finished the 2021-22 sesson, albeit with new signing Nick Pope between the sticks. Matt Targett, whose loan from Aston Villa was made permanent, is in at left-back, whilst marquee centre-back Sven Botman is on the bench following his arrival from Lille.
Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest
NOTTINGHAM FOREST (5-3-2): Dean Henderson; Neco Williams, Moussa Niakhate, Scott McKenna, Joe Worrall, Harry Toffolo; Lewis O’Brien, Jack Colback, Jesse Lingard; Brennan Johnson, Sam Surridge.
Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest
NOTTINGHAM FOREST (5-3-2): Dean Henderson; Neco Williams, Moussa Niakhate, Scott McKenna, Joe Worrall, Harry Toffolo; Lewis O’Brien, Jack Colback, Jesse Lingard; Brennan Johnson, Sam Surridge.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies