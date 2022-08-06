Jump to content
Liveupdated1659798401

Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from St. James' Park

Sports Staff
Saturday 06 August 2022 16:06
Comments
Premier League: Five essential picks for your fantasy team

Follow live coverage as Newcastle United face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League today.

England goalkeeper Nick Pope made his Newcastle debut against promoted Nottingham Forest.

Pope, a £10million acquisition from relegated Burnley, got the nod ahead of Martin Dubravka, but £34million former Lille defender Sven Botman was named only among the substitutes.

Forest boss Steve Cooper threw six of his new arrivals - Dean Henderson, Neco Williams, Jesse Lingard, Lewis O’Brien, Harry Toffolo and Moussa Niakhate - into his starting line-up for the club’s first top-flight game after a 23-year absence.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1659798401

Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest

BLOCKED!!! Saint-Maximin ducks inside before finding Willock in space. He shoots from the edge of the box, but a McKenna block sends it just wide of the post!!

6 August 2022 16:06
1659798313

Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest

Newcastle look to break up the middle through Guimaraes but in slides ex-Magpie Colback to dispossess him superbly!

6 August 2022 16:05
1659798209

Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest

Wilson looks to get in behind Niakhate, but the Forest defender puts it behind for an early Newcastle corner.

6 August 2022 16:03
1659798132

Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest

Joelinton kicks off for Newcastle, and the home team get their Premier League campaign underway!

6 August 2022 16:02
1659797922

Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest

NEWCASTLE UNITED SUBS: Martin Dubravka, Paul Dummett, Sven Botman, Matt Ritchie, Chris Wood, Ryan Fraser, Jacob Murphy, Elliot Anderson, Sean Longstaff.

6 August 2022 15:58
1659797909

Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest

The two sides head out onto the pitch, and St. James' Park is absolutely rocking ahead of kick-off!

6 August 2022 15:58
1659797334

Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest

Forest’s side, meanwhile, is littered with summer additions to the squad that won the Championship play-off final. The XI features six new faces, including Lewis O’Brien and Harry Toffolo, whom were both on the losing Huddersfield side in that promotion decider. Record signing Taiwo Awoniyi will have to wait for his first appearance though, with Sam Surridge and Brennan Johnson preferred up front.

6 August 2022 15:48
1659797309

Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest

Newcastle start with a line-up almost identical to the one that finished the 2021-22 sesson, albeit with new signing Nick Pope between the sticks. Matt Targett, whose loan from Aston Villa was made permanent, is in at left-back, whilst marquee centre-back Sven Botman is on the bench following his arrival from Lille.

6 August 2022 15:48
1659797294

Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest

NOTTINGHAM FOREST (5-3-2): Dean Henderson; Neco Williams, Moussa Niakhate, Scott McKenna, Joe Worrall, Harry Toffolo; Lewis O’Brien, Jack Colback, Jesse Lingard; Brennan Johnson, Sam Surridge.

6 August 2022 15:48
1659797240

Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest

NOTTINGHAM FOREST (5-3-2): Dean Henderson; Neco Williams, Moussa Niakhate, Scott McKenna, Joe Worrall, Harry Toffolo; Lewis O'Brien, Jack Colback, Jesse Lingard; Brennan Johnson, Sam Surridge.

6 August 2022 15:47

