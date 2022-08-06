✕ Close Premier League: Five essential picks for your fantasy team

Follow live coverage as Newcastle United face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League today.

England goalkeeper Nick Pope made his Newcastle debut against promoted Nottingham Forest.

Pope, a £10million acquisition from relegated Burnley, got the nod ahead of Martin Dubravka, but £34million former Lille defender Sven Botman was named only among the substitutes.

Forest boss Steve Cooper threw six of his new arrivals - Dean Henderson, Neco Williams, Jesse Lingard, Lewis O’Brien, Harry Toffolo and Moussa Niakhate - into his starting line-up for the club’s first top-flight game after a 23-year absence.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below: