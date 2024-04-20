Erin Cuthbert sent a message to Chelsea fans after giving her club a priceless first-leg lead in their Champions League semi-final against Barcelona.

The Blues inflicted a first home defeat for five years on the holders, with Cuthbert’s 40th-minute strike enough to secure a historic 1-0 win at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Chelsea produced a superb defensive display to deny the defending champions a single shot on target in what was their first defeat of the season.

“Just want to say thank you to all the Blues from home and from the stadium,” Cuthbert said at full-time.

“We need you at Stamford Bridge, bring your biggest support.”

The second leg takes place on Saturday 27 April.