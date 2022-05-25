With summer just around the corner, it’s time to start compiling your reading list for the warmer weather that awaits. Whether you’ll be found on a sun lounger by the pool, a bench in the park or a towel on the beach, a page-turning book is a must-have accessory.

And perfectly timed to help you build your summer book pile, Amazon Prime Day is now less than two months away – with the 48-hour event confirmed to be taking place in its usual summer slot of July. The annual flash sale see discounts across tech, gaming, clothing, beauty, alcohol, fitness, TVs and kitchen appliances. And while the sale is the ideal occasion to save on these big-ticket items, it’s also the perfect opportunity to snap up some discounts on books.

Home to the world’s largest online literature collection, you can find non-fiction, memoirs, novels, self-help books, kids’ stories, cookbooks and myriad more on the site. But with so many categories to scroll through, it’s tricky to decide which tomes are worth diving into.

Thankfully, we’re on hand to help you make that all-important decision. Whether you’re after an inspirational memoir, an engaging work of fiction, non-fiction to make you think or a kids’ book to spark their joy of reading, we’re expecting to see plenty of stellar savings.

Here, we’ve curated a guide to the book deals we’ll be looking out for during Prime Day, from one of the last year’s bestselling novels and acclaimed works of non-fiction, to a cookbook for summertime soirees and a feminist classic. Happy reading!