After weeks of anticipation, Amazon Prime Day has finally arrived, bringing with it thousands of deals on big-ticket items across home appliances, clothing and Amazon devices.

And, there’s good news for all things tech-related too, with huge savings to be had on everything from TVs to laptops and even Apple products. But one category that Prime Day really excels in is gaming, with prices being slashed on Xbox, Playstation and Nintendo Switch consoles, games, accessories and more.

Of course, no gaming setup is complete without a comfortable chair to help you get in the zone. And, while your sofa or a borrowed dining room stool might seem passable at first, chances are you’ll be left constantly shifting around and struggling to focus.

So, to help save your spine – and your high score – when you’re spending hours with your head in the game, we’ve tracked down a great deal on a top-rated chair in Amazon’s Prime Day sale.

Right now, you can snap up the Trust Gaming resto chair for just £124.99, which is a whopping 38 per cent less than its original price. Read on to find out more about how to upgrade your at-home gaming experience.

Trust gaming GXT 707 resto gaming chair: Was £199.99, now £124.99, Amazon.co.uk

A gaming chair is a must if you enjoy extensive play, but they can be expensive pieces of kit. Luckily, Amazon has come through with a great deal on this ergonomic design that currently has 38 per cent off.

It has two removable and adjustable cushions to provide lumbar and neck support so your muscles don’t get sore, along with a 360-degree rotating seat and a tiltable backrest. You can also adjust the height of the armrests to your liking, enabling you to find the right gaming posture.

The brand promises the smooth wheels won’t scratch your floor, and the frame has been designed to support up to 150 kg.

