Nobody does a sale like Amazon. Between 21 and 22 June, it’s Amazon Prime Day, an annual shopping event that sees huge savings across tech, TVs, laptops, gaming, clothing, alcohol, home appliances, kids’ toys and more.

Often, the biggest deals to be found are on gadgets such as smartwatches, iPhones and headphones.

The latest saving we’ve spotted is £80 off a GoPro hero 8 black bundle, reduced from £329.99 to £249.99. It’s not just the camera available to snap up, the set includes a shorty (a mini extension pole), head strap, spare battery, and a 32GB micro SD card.

It’s perfect for honing a photography hobby to get crisp, clear images and video or could make a great gift for a tech lover.

We can also attest to its quality as it earned the best buy award in our guide to the best action cameras. Keep reading to find our full review of the gadget and how to snap up the deal.

GoPro hero 8 black bundle: Was £329.99, now £249.99, Amazon.co.uk

Rated by our reviewer as the best overall action camera, this GoPro is waterproof up to 10m, delivers footage in high quality 4K, and comes with GoPro’s well-loved stabilization system.

“If you can go without a front-facing screen and a 5K recording mode, which we think most people will, you can get this version for nearly £100 less than the newer hero 9 black model. It still has the same “hyper smooth” technology and can film 4K video up to 60fps,” said our tester.

The palm-sized camera is described as, “offering great camera ability for the price”, and comes alongside a nifty kit that includes a 32GB micro SD card and a spare battery, so you’ll never run out of juice, a mini extension pole, and a head strap.

You can pick between narrow, linear, wide and super view shots, create time-lapse videos, reduce blur and even pick up sharp details in low-light areas.

