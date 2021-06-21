The Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale is well underway as the retailer has reduced prices across thousands of items from tech, TVs, gaming, home appliances, clothing, alcohol and more.

It’s the best opportunity to shop while making huge savings with brands such as Apple, Shark, Panasonic, Revlon and more included.

If, like many of us, you’re still working from home with no plans to return to the office yet, then now’s the perfect time to revamp your working from home setup.

We’ve spotted 30 per cent off this Neetto adjustable laptop table that will make your work day as comfortable as possible while helping to improve your posture.

If you’ve been working on the dining table for over a year, then this is a brilliant upgrade to have a dedicated workstation that’s easily portable from room to room. Scroll on for all the details on this deal.

Neetto adjustable laptop table: Was £54.99, now £38.49, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Big enough to fit a 17in laptop, as well as space for a mouse, this tabletop can be used on a dining table, or even in bed for watching movies.

You can adjust the height to make it mimic a standing desk and it can easily be folded flat if you want to stow it away somewhere small or bring it with you to a co-working space.

Made from 100 per cent wood, it’s a simple but functional design that’s ideal if you don’t have room for a proper desk but want to upgrade your workstation.

