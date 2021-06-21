Amazon Prime Day has well and truly arrived, bringing with it huge discounts on mattresses, iPhones, PS5 games, Shark vacuum cleaners and more.

Across the biggest shopping event this year, we’ll be bringing you the best bargains to snap up across tech, TVs, laptops, home appliances, gaming, clothing and alcohol.

Spanning two days – 21 and 22 June – Amazon has slashed the prices of millions of items exclusively for Prime members.

If you’re looking to upgrade your TV and score a huge saving, Amazon Prime Day is well known for its impressive discounts on TVs, and we’ve found a Panasonic 4K LED TV that has a massive £240 off.

Perfect for binging your favourite box sets, getting the best view of every match in the Euros and for spending rainy days watching movies, it’s guaranteed to enhance your viewing experience. Read on to find out how to take advantage of the deal.

Panasonic TX-55HX600BZ 55in 4K multi HDR LED LCD smart TV: Was £659, now £499, Amazon.co.uk

Reduced from just over £650 to just under £500, this is one of the best TV deals we’ve spotted. It comes with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for picture-perfect image quality and immersive, high-quality audio.

There’s a built-in browser that allows you to surf the web, scroll through your social media apps, play games online and watch videos on demand.

Not only that, you’ll have fast and easy access to streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Now TV, BT Sport and more.

Additionally, it supports voice control through Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, so you can control your new TV, hands-free.

