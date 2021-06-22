Despite there only being a few hours reamining of the second day of Amazon’s 2021 Prime sale, the deals keep on coming, whether you’re trying to pick up tech, TVs, gaming, home appliances, kids’ toys, clothing, or alcohol.

Tech gadgets often see huge discounts, whether it’s Braun IPL devices or DJI mavic drones.

Our eagle-eyed team has also just spotted another bargain worth snapping up, in the form of a Panasonic ES-RF31-S511 wet and dry electric 4-blade shaver that’s reduced from £159.99 to a thrifty £54.63.

With 66 per cent off, it’s one of the best deals we’ve seen on personal care devices, so worth adding to your shopping cart if you’re in the market for a new shaver.

Read on to find out all its impressive features and how to shop this absolute steal.

Panasonic ES-RF31-S511 wet and dry electric 4-blade shaver: Was £159.99. now £54.63, Amazon.co.uk

This cordless, waterproof shaver will help to keep stubble and beard hair in check, no matter how thick or dense. Panasonic says the curved design can glide over the contours of your face without causing any irritation, so even the most sensitive skin types can benefit.

Made with stainless steel blades for a comfortable but precise shave, it can be used on the face, chin and neck and shouldn’t pull or tug on hair.

To clean, simply rinse the blades underwater to remove any dirt or hair build-up. Charging takes just five minutes for a single shave; to fully charge the device, it will only take an hour.

