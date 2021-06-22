From 21 to 22 June, the Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale has seen the retailer unveil thousands of deals across everything from tech, TVs and gaming to home appliances, kids’ toys, clothing and alcohol.

We’ve been covering every category to find you the best discounts on offer, whether you’re looking for a new pair of Apple AirPods, a stylish Nespresso coffee machine or a hardworking Shark vacuum cleaner.

If you’ve been on the hunt for a beauty tool, you’re in the right place, because we’ve found this Braun IPL silk expert pro 5 PL5137 device with a whopping £360 discount in the sale.

An IPL machine is ideal for at-home hair removal that isn’t painful like waxing, nor has fast regrowth like shaving.

And this one, which is reduced by 59 per cent of its RRP, is a fuss-free way to remove hair from your legs, underarms, face and bikini line, and score a huge bargain at the same time.

Read on for the full product specification and how to get your hands on it today.

Read more:

Braun IPL silk expert pro 5 PL5137: Was £610, now £249.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

IPL works by destroying the hair from the root, so over time, it grows back less and fewer uses of your device will be required.

Braun’s model is speedier than most, said to be able to treat both legs in under five minutes on the lowest setting.

This kit comes with a precision head for smaller areas such as the bikini line, a storage pouch, and a Venus razor for catching hairs you may have missed.

There’s two modes – fast gliding which is for larger surface areas, and stamp mode, which treats smaller, sensitive areas.

It also cleverly automatically selects the best intensity level out of 10 to ensure you get effective results while keeping your skin safe from damage.

Buy now

