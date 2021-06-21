Amazon Prime Day is well under way for 2021, as the retailer slashes prices on everything from tech, gaming and home appliances, to clothing, alcohol and kids’ toys.

Tech gadgets are often the most heavily discounted items, so if you’re looking for a new pair of AirPods, a vacuum cleaner or a TV, there’s plenty of deals to shop from.

We’ve just found a huge £130 saving on a DJI mavic ultralight and portable drone that’s a must-have for any keen videographers looking to upgrade their work.

It’s super lightweight, capturing high-quality imagery from up to 2km away, and is the perfect piece of kit to get to grips with over the summer. DJI’s mini 2 model also previously appeared in our guide to the best drones for beginners.

Read on to find out why it deserves a spot in your shopping cart and how to get your hands on an absolute bargain.

Read more:

DJI mavic ultralight and portable drone: Was £459, now £329, Amazon.co.uk

DJI mavic mini combo, was £459, now £329, Amazon.co.uk (Amazon)

Once only used by the military or seen in dystopian science fiction films, drones have now become a popular form of videography tech, and can often be found in use at weddings and special occasions and on holidays.

Ideal for capturing a bird’s-eye view of your surroundings, this lightweight model weighs just 249g, but has a 12MP camera that can shoot 2.7K HD videos.

Designed to be controlled via remote control, it can take videos up to 2km away and be used in conjunction with the DJI Fly App, which can help you to get the best shots and provides tutorials.

This kit comes with the aircraft and remote control, plus flight battery, pair of spare propellers, USB cable, gimbal protector, spare screw, RC cables and screwdriver.

Buy now

