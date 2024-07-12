Support truly

Tackling DIY and home improvement projects is no mean feat but having the right tools is a good place to start. Amazon Prime Day (the retailer’s biggest sale of the year) will deliver deals across a range of power tools and, luckily, it’s just around the corner.

On-hand as your devoted deal hunters, we’ll be bringing you the best bargains throughout the two-day event. Kicking off Tuesday 16 July and running until Wednesday 17 July, the Prime Day sale isn’t just for power tools. From coffee machines and TVs to mattresses and so much more, this could be your chance to save across almost every product category.

When it comes to power tools deals, the retailer has previously sliced the price of lawnmowers, pressure washers, home and garden tool sets and more. We’ve seen major players such as Ryobi, Bosch and Kärcher with prices slashed – and we’re hoping for more of the same this year.

Until the sale kicks off officially, we’ll be highlighting the best power tool deals to shop at Amazon right now – after all, when it comes to DIY, some jobs need to be done sooner rather than later. Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming Prime Day sale, and the power tool deals you can snap up today.

When will Prime Day power tool deals start?

Open up your diary, because Amazon has unveiled official sale dates. Sticking with the format of previous years, Prime Day will run from 12am on 16 July until 11:59pm on Wednesday 17 July, which means two days of Prime Day deals.

Best early Prime Day power tool deals

If you can’t wait for Prime Day, we’ve rounded up some deals you can shop at Amazon right now.

Bosch professional 12v system GSB 12v-15 cordless impact drill/driver: Was £108.60, now £45.95, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Bosch )

Landing in our review of the best cordless drills, Bosch’s professional cordless combi drill is now better than half price. Hailed by our writer as ideal for small, internal jobs, it has 20 torque settings and a chuck capacity of 10mm. Our reviewer added that it “came into its own for overhead jobs, tight corners, and inside cupboards and drawers”. It also features an LED light, which made sure our tester “had a well-lit working environment”. This isn’t a deal to pass up if you’re after a top-rated, tried and tested model.

Buy now

Bosch lawn and garden high pressure washer: Was £181, now £145.28, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

This handy device landed a spot in our tried and tested review of the best pressure washers. Even better, you can now clean up with a discount of 20 per cent on the model. Our tester said it can “deal with a range of domestic cleaning tasks, including refreshing the patio, cleaning the car, or clearing out the guttering”. They went on to add that the “high-pressure foam nozzle performed particularly well and did a great job of getting grime and dust off the car before further rinsing”. What more could you want?

Buy now

Kärcher 18V battery-powered grass trimmer: Was £169.99, now £118.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Kärcher )

Spruce up untamed gardens, with this grass-trimming tool, which we at Indybest have tried and tested. Reduced by 30 per cent at Amazon, Kärcher’s 18V battery-powered grass trimmer did “a superb job of reaching the parts of the garden that were out of bounds for the mower”, according to our reviewer, owing to an “easy-to-change pivoting head”. Plus, “the telescopic handle made the machine user-friendly for any height”, our tester noted.

Buy now

Black+Decker 55W mouse detail sander: Was £26.89, now £20, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

This Black+Decker sander will smooth wood surfaces in small and tricky to reach spaces, as it features a compact, teardrop shape. It’s billed as being lightweight and comfortable when in use, keeping fatigue at bay, and comes complete with six sanding sheets. Thanks to this discount at Amazon, you can pick up the sander with 26 per cent shaved off the price.

Buy now

Bosch home and garden rotak 34R electric lawnmower: Was £269.99, now £174.25, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Bosch )

If your lawnmower has given up on you, you’ll be pleased to know Amazon has trimmed a decent 24 per cent off the price of this Bosch model. It’s battery-powered, with a power of 18V, and is designed for small and medium-sized green spaces. Touted as a lightweight, and easy to manoeuvre option, it features grass combs for the best results along edges and walls. Snap it up with this discount and you can save nearly 30 per cent.

Buy now

Kärcher K 2 power control home pressure washer: Was £149.99, now £115, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Kärcher )

Clean up with this discount on a Kärcher home pressure washer. With a maximum pressure of 110 bar (which refers to how powerful the stream of water is), it can be used for garden furniture, balconies or patios, as well as sprucing up mucky bicycles and garden tools. There’s a patio and deck detergent as well as a surface cleaner in the kit, which is reduced by almost 20 per cent.

Buy now

Do you have to be a Prime member to access Prime Day deals?

Yes, you will need to have a Prime membership to access the deals. This will cost £8.99 a month, or £95 if you want to pay for the first full year up front. You will be able to cancel any time and the first 30-day trial is free, so long as this is your first time giving the membership a try. The membership also comes with quite a few benefits you may want to hold onto after the sale ends, such as gaining access to Prime Video and Amazon Music streaming services.

