If you missed out on buying wireless earbuds or wireless headphones on Amazon Prime Day, then we have some good news! The mega-retailer still has huge reductions on tech, including discounted Bose, Beats and Sony headphones.

Even though the main deals bonanza that took place on 11 and 12 July has officially ended, right now, many of our favourite pairs of cans and in-ears are still on sale. For example, Bose’s quietcomfort 45 wireless headphones, which featured in our Best headphones pick of 2023, are reduced by £111 – that’s a 35 per cent saving.

But as ever, the deals could expire at any time so you need to be quick if you want to bag a bargain. After all, they’ve already been on sale for more than a week, so we don’t expct the prices to stay this low for long.

To ensure you don’t miss anything, we’ve rounded up the best ongoing headphone deals available to shop now. Take your pick.

The best post-Amazon Prime Day headphone deals 2023

Bose quietcomfort 45 wireless headphones: Was £319.95, now £209, Amazon.co.uk

Looking for some sleek noise-cancelling headphones? Then now is the time to save more than a third on this chic, streamline over-ear pair. In a review, our writer said: “With a lightweight design and plush faux leather ear pads and padded headband, they feel super comfy, meaning your ears won’t start to ache if you’re wearing them for a long period of time.” They also praised the active noise cancellation for being “impeccable”, blocking out pretty much all low frequency background sound.

Sony WH-H910N noise cancelling wireless headphones: Was £250, now £169.99, Amazon.co.uk

These noise-cancelling headphones from Sony come with an unbeatable £80 saving right now. While we haven’t tested this pair specifically, we do know that Sony headphones tend to perform highly on all aspects of sound quality and comfort. In fact, we rated the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones best overall in our Best wireless headphones of 2023 guide. This slightly more affordable pair has active noise cancellation with a dual noise sensor to fully react to any background noise and help you shut out distractions.

Bose Quietcomfort 2 wireless earbuds: Was £279.95, now £229.95, Amazon.co.uk

Another firm favourite amongst the tech team is the Bose QC2 wireless earbuds, which you can snap up for £50 less than usual right now. “They sound better than almost every competitive pair of headphones we’ve tested. with strong, detailed sound that’s rich and faithful ,” our writer said in their review. “The noise-cancelling here is astonishing, with the loudest of background sounds silenced effortlessly.”

Apple AirPods Pro 2: Was £249, now £239, Amazon.co.uk

Itching to get your lugholes on some white-stemmed beauties? The Apple AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds are still reduced by £10. They offer extra features over the previous AirPods pro from 2021. As well as improved audio quality and battery life, you can now control the volume using the stems on the earbuds. The “charging case now also has a loop on the side, to enable you to attach a lanyard, and there’s a speaker on the underside to help you locate it with the Find My app,” our writer said in their review.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 wireless earbuds: Was £139, now £99, Amazon.co.uk

The second-generation Samsung Galaxy Buds launched in 2021 and are the best earbuds for Samsung users on a budget, as they sound great and integrate seamlessly with Galaxy tablets and phones. Still reduced by £40, now is the time to invest in headphones that are comfortable and perform at a decent level, according to tech experts. “Samsung has managed to stuff everything good about the Galaxy buds Pro – except for 360-degree audio – into this smaller, lighter and cheaper pair of earphones,” our writer said in their review. “They’re mighty comfortable, sound pretty decent and have a great level of active noise cancellation.”

Beats Studio 3 wireless noise cancelling over-ear headphones: Was £349.95, now £299, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re looking to upgrade your headphones, this stellar saving on Beats’ Studio3 over-ears sees £50 slashed off the price. In our review of the headphone, our tester said they are “a noteworthy product not only for their longevity but sound quality and general ease of use.” Holding up to 22 hours of charge and near-instant connectivity to Apple devices, enjoy hands-free voice control and extra comfort thanks to the padded headband

Marshall motif ANC true wireless active noise cancelling headphones: Was £179.99, now £131, Amazon.co.uk

These black in-ear wireless headphones currently come with a snazzy £48 saving. And while we haven’t tested this pair specifically, we are fans of the brand. We tested its true wireless headphones where our writer said they give Apple’s AirPod Pro’s a run for their money. These have sadly been discontinued now so we think this Bluetooth pair could be worth a chance. They offer up to 20 hours’ worth of battery life when charged in the stylish branded case, are water-resistant and touch sensitive for easy use, plus there are three ear tip sizes included so you can find the ideal fit.

