We spend about a third of our lives sleeping, so naturally we want to be as comfy as possible during the night to help us get in those eight hours. So what better reason to invest in a good mattress?

Some important factors to take into consideration when making this purchase include firmness, sleeping position, material and cooling capacity. To find out which type of mattress might suit you best, read our mattress buying guide.

Amazon’s second big sale event of the year has arrived following its Prime Day in July. It’s officially branded as the Prime Early Access Sale and we can confirm the deals across tech, Amazon devices, home appliances and more are just as good.

One of the stellar deals we’ve spotted includes the Emma original mattress. Emma is somewhat of a big deal in the sleeping industry and its products have featured in multiple of our round-ups, including best mattress toppers and best mattresses, with the brand’s original pillow being one of the latest to impress.

Now, there’s a whopping £400 saving to be had on Emma’s original king size mattress on Amazon and, according to our tester, this is one even Goldilocks would enjoy.

It’s safe to say our tester was impressed by the Emma original mattress, and if it’s good enough for Goldilocks, it’s definitely good enough for us. “Compared to our previous mattress, the budget-friendly, pocket-sprung hyllestad from Ikea (£265, Ikea.com), the memory foam layers in the original made it feel far bouncier and, while it is described as being medium-firm, we found it to be softer than expected – in a good way.”

The bed-in-a-box model makes for easy delivery and installment, according to our tester, and it took just minutes for the mattress to expand to its 25cm height. It also comes with a removable cover for washing, and for those dealing with fussy sleepers on the other side of their bed, our tester also confirmed motion transfer was minimal.

If you needed more convincing than the 44 per cent discount Amazon is currently offering, the mattress also comes with a 200 nights trial phase and 10 years guarantee, in case it’s not the right fit after all.

