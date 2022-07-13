Calling all savvy shoppers – we’ve officially entered the final day of Amazon Prime Day 2022, with offers running until midnight tonight only. And, as we’ve suspected, this year’s event has proven to be a big one.

The online giant kicked off its pre-Prime Day deals earlier than ever, and yesterday’s offerings didn’t disappoint either. The retailer slashed 37 per cent off this Renpho massage gun, £45 off the Fitbit inspire 2, and now we’ve seen up to 50 per cent off Garmin smart watches. The forerunner 245 model, in particular, has caught our eye for its suite of features, including GPS tracking.

Anyone looking for fitness deals is in luck. The sale is brimming with discounts on everything from exercise balls and yoga mats to camping equipment, bikes and sports apparel. Major brands include Adidas, Fitbit, NutriBullet and Nike, and new deals are dropping by the minute.

And it’s not just the fit kit that’s had a price slashing. Home appliances, tech, laptops, alcohol (the list goes on) have all been added to the online bargain bucket, and we’re keeping track of the best deals as they drop over on our live blog, too.

Going back to the fitness deals, though – if you want to find out how to pick up the Garmin forerunner 245 with a whopping 44 per cent off, just keep reading the rest of the article below.

Garmin forerunner 245 GPS running watch: Was £249.99, now £139.99, Amazon.co.uk

Another firm favourite when it comes to fitness tracking, this model landed a spot in our review of the best running watches. It has a built-in GPS for measuring your pace and storing routes, which can be seamlessly uploaded to services like Strava for more analysis. Heart-rate tracking and VO2 estimates monitor your fitness as your exercise, and the accompanying app can be used to track trends and set goals.

Reviewing a very similar yet more music-focused model in our best Garmin watch round-up, our reviewer shared some great highlights of this workout watch: “Put simply, this lightweight watch includes pretty much everything you need as a runner. Accurate GPS tracking means you know your distance and speed, while your heart rate is measured from your wrist, so you know how hard you’ve pushed.”

You won’t be able to sync your Spotify playlists to the regular 245, but we don’t think you’ll mind when you consider you’re saving £110.

