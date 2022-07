Calling all bargain-hunters, today is the big day: Amazon Prime Day 2022 has officially landed and we’ve spotted this excellent deal on a Lego Star Wars set that’s suitable for children and adults.

The 48-hour sale event sees huge savings across tech, home and kitchen appliances, alcohol, gaming, laptops, TVs and so much more. There are marvellous discounts on big-name brands including Apple, Samsung, KitchenAid, Shark, and Rimmel, to name a few.

Prime Day can feel overwhelming though, and it can be hard to tell if you’ve bagged yourself the best deal or not. But fear not, we’re on hand to help as your very own personal shoppers. Aside from our dedicated deal guides, our liveblog provides you with the instant deal updates, unrivalled savings, and expert advice on navigating the sale.

We’ll also be bringing you the best stand out offers – like this 40 per cent saving on the 18-piece Lego Star Wars set. So, if you want to find out how to save and secure yourself a bargain in the process, then keep reading the rest of the article below.

Lego Star Wars dark trooper attack set: Was £27.99, now £16.67, Amazon.co.uk

Lego sets that work for both children and adults can be hard to come by, but this Star Wars set featuring one of The Mandalorian’s most famous scenes is an excellent option for both. Plus, it now comes with a decent 40 per cent discount.

Featuring Jedi Master Luke Skywalker and three dark troopers,it also features a revolving elevator and moveable platforms, making it suitable as a display piece as well as a playable toy. It’s only 188 pieces, making it a fairly simple build for ages eight and over, and would make a fine addition to any Lego Star Wars collection.

