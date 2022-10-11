The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Get more than 40% off the Lenovo Chromebook S345 with this Amazon Prime Early Access Sale deal
Its battery life of up to 10 hours is seriously impressive
Amazon Prime Day’s younger sibling is here, the Prime Early Access Sale, just a few months after the main event took place. And we can say, so far, we haven’t been disappointed by its deals.
From household essentials and kitchen appliances to Apple products and Amazon devices, there are savings all around, and we’re here to help you find the offers you’re looking for. Follow our liveblog to find out about the best deals as they drop, and avoid missing out on stellar savings.
Tech is always a popular category when it comes to sale events, as it’s often an area where the biggest discounts occur. So far, we’ve seen £150 slashed off the Samsung A53 smartphone, 49% off Bose’s 700 noise cancelling headphones and many more offers on TVs and laptops.
This Lenovo Chromebook deal really stood out for us, too, with more than 40 per cent off its original retail price, bringing it down to less than £160.
So, whether it’s your hardware or software that’s making you want to upgrade, read on to find out what this laptop has to offer.
Read more:
Lenovo Chromebook S345: Was £269.99, now £159.99, Amazon.co.uk
There’s £110 off this smart-looking Lenovo Chromebook in the Prime Early Access Sale. Like all Chromebooks, the Lenovo S345 runs on the speedy and lightweight Chrome OS operating system, meaning you can’t install Windows or MacOS software on it.
The experience is closer to a mobile phone or tablet than a full desktop, but if you find you mostly only work inside a web browser – writing, emailing, Netflixing, spreadsheeting – a Chromebook makes perfect sense and is very affordable. Plus, nowadays Google offers a lot of alternatives to traditional Windows software such as Word and Excel, with additional web programs available for creating slides and other services.
The Lenovo S345 boots up instantly, has a giant battery life of up to 10 hours, and is exceptionally secure against viruses and other malware.
Voucher codes
For the latest discounts on tech, gadgets and more, try the links below:
Read more on the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale:
Your complete guide to Amazon Prime Day 2 – For all the very best deals, from the Apple Watch 7 to Simba mattresses and the Instant Pot
The best home and kitchen Prime Early Access deals – We’re seeing some top savings on brands such as Bosch, Russell Hobbs, Shark and Ninja
October Prime Day laptop deals – We’ve rounded up the best savings on top brands, including Dell, Lenovo and Microsoft Surface
Amazon Prime Early Access Apple deals – Our experts have found some top savings on the Apple iPhone 13, the Apple Watch SE and more
Need to stock up on home essentials? The Amazon Prime Day sale has discounts on everything from dishwasher tablets to dog food and bin liners
The Prime Early Access Sale TV deals to know: Amazon is offering some top savings on OLED and QLED screens
Amazon devices deals: The Early Access Sale is the perfect time to snap up savings on the Echo Dot, Ring doorbell, Kindle and more
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.