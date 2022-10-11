Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale has finally arrived. It’s the second major sales event hosted by the online retailer this year, and shoppers can expect to see huge discounts on their favourite home and kitchen appliances, Apple devices, laptops and Amazon devices.

There are even generous savings to be had on smartphones as well. Of course, we’ve spotted plenty of deals on iPhones, but if you’re looking for an Android device that’s affordable, you’ve come to the right place.

There are numerous Android smartphones on sale. Google’s own flagship product, the Pixel 6 (Was £698.99, now £475, Amazon.co.uk), has had a decent price slash, as has Samsung’s flip 3 (£949, now £749, Amazon.co.uk). If those still seem a bit steep, then Samsung’s own entry-level model, is also on sale, with a generous £150 saving.

Samsung Galaxy A53 128GB white: Was £399, now £249, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly smartphone from a trustworthy brand, the A53 may be the ideal fit for you. For a phone at this price, it has a surprisingly high-quality finish, with a thin bezel to match. It also benefits from a 120Hz refresh rate, for super smooth scrolling that will keep you refreshing your feed for hours. In our hands-on preview , we said: “First impressions suggest that with its latest budget-friendly A-series phone, Samsung may have beaten Apple at its own game.”

