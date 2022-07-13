Summer is here and with the current weather forecast stipulating that it’s only going to get warmer, it’s about time you invested in this season’s hottest commodity: a fan.

And what better time to do so than on Amazon Prime Day 2022 – the sale period that will help you save on everything from tech, TVs, gaming and laptops, to fitness, alcohol, home appliances and more. But you’ll need to be quick, as the event ends midnight tonight.

But our main concern here is how to make sure you’re staying as cool as a cucumber this summer. And luckily, we’ve only gone and found you 45 per cent off one of our favourite fans.

Having featured in our review of the best fans, you can rest easy knowing this is a high-performing appliance. Once you get it set up, it’ll be a breeze for you to take on the warmer weeks and months. It’s time to wave goodbye to sleepless nights and sweaty desk days.

Swan SFA12620BLN blue retro 12in desk fan: Was £54.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

When it comes to shopping on Prime Day, it pays to opt for the products that come IndyBest approved, and thankfully, Amazon has slashed the price of one of our favourite appliances.

This desk model landed a spot in our review of the best fans, with our writer noting that the “12in desk model has a glorious retro styling and a generous 1.6m cord”.

They were also “surprised by the low noise levels”, making it a great option to have on your bedside (we did tell you to say goodbye to sleepless nights).

And while there isn’t “oodles of tech”, it does have “an oscillating function and three-speed settings”. It also looks particularly lightweight, so you can easily transport it from your deskside to your bedside with ease. Now with 45 per cent off, you really can’t go wrong.

