The final stretch of Amazon Prime Day 2022 is upon us with just hours left of the two-day bonanza. While you may have gone headfirst towards the big ticket items – coffee machines, mattresses, TVs, to name but a few – it’s now time to slow the pace and browse the more fun things on offer.

Of course, we’re still seeing great deals drop on everything from laptops to alcohol and even fitness gear, but we’re getting really niche with this one, pulling out Crocs as one of the star buys.

Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblog

With over 50 per cent off, this pair of baya clogs does seem like quite the steal. And we’re always after a bargain buy when it comes to these sandals – we already got pretty excited over the Aldi dupes of the shoes this year.

But that’s not all. For anyone after a more colourful pair, there’s also up to 30 per off the platform style in orchid. And up to an even better 42 per cent off the colourful classics for kids, such as this taffy pink option (from £17.91, Amazon.co.uk).

So, if you’re looking for a new work shoe, gardening shoe, or even an easy-to-slip-on beach buy this summer, take a look below at why this offer from Crocs has caught our eye.

Crocs unisex baya clog: From £19.83, Amazon.co.uk

Annoyingly, the discount on this pair of Crocs depends on size and colour. It’s slightly all over the place, but luckily, when it comes to the graphite colourway, we’ve not seen anything less than a 44 per cent discount, which is still a huge saving.

Cobalt blue, grass green, lemon and pepper also have some great discounts on offer depending on the size. But it was the graphite colour that caught our eye thanks to the fact it can work with almost everything and is a great workwear staple that isn’t quite as harsh as black.

A similar model, the classic clog, featured in our best women’s clogs round-up. While our tester admitted they were an original hater of the shoe, the comfort of them eventually won them over over.

They wrote: “Crafted from a soft rubber-like material and the company’s own “Croslite” technology, the shoes promise to mould to your feet – and that, they did. Combine this with the heel strap for a more secure fit and ventilation ports, and we can see why they’ve become a staple of off-duty style.” Seems like quite the 180 to us.

Crocs women’s classic platform clog: Was £54.99, now £38.49, Amazon.co.uk

We told you there were also discounts to be found on the more ‘fashion-forward’ models and this purple platform option is here to prove just that.

For anyone size five or eight, it’s your lucky day as there’s 30 per cent off for you. Everyone else is currently sitting around 14 per cent, which still is nothing to snub.

Again, this is the platform version of the classic style named best comfortable clog in our round-up, so although we haven’t yet tested this exact pair, we’re confident they’ll be just as comfy as always.

