We’re in the last few hours of Amazon Prime Day now, but there’s still time to get your hands on a bargain before midnight. And there’s deals across home appliances, tech, laptops, fitness, gaming, TVs and much more.

Our shopping experts have been hunting down the best deals over the past 48 hours, and favourite Prime Day steals so far have included a Shark cordless vacuum cleaner, Apple AirPods and ghd straighteners.

Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblog

When it comes to picking up beauty buys, there are big reductions to help you re-stock your skincare supplies for much less cash. Which is why we were happy to spot a 54 per cent saving on L’Oréal Paris revitalift laser renew anti ageing firming day cream.

This discount takes the usual £27.99 price tag down to a much more pocket-friendly £12.76. As a tried and tested IndyBest buy too we think you’ll want to run, not walk, to get your hands on it before the deal ends tonight. Read on for everything we know about this fantastic saving.

Read more

L’Oréal Paris revitalift laser renew anti ageing firming day cream SPF20, 50ml: Was £27.99, now £12.76, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This anti-ageing day cream includes SPF20 and features both actives and exfoliating ingredients to brighten and boost skin, plus hyaluronic acid for targeting fine lines. Usually costing just shy of £30, if you’re quick you can snap it up now for under £13.

We featured the moisturiser in our best anti-ageing day creams round-up and our reviewer said “it does a good job of perking up tired and dull skin,” while its “easily absorbed, soothingly thick texture” helped improve moisture levels, leaving skin “softer, firmer and fresher looking.”

High praise indeed, and with this massive price reduction we don’t need any more persuasion to add it to our basket.

Buy now

For the latest discounts on beauty and skincare, try the links below:

Read more on Amazon Prime Day 2022

Your ultimate guide to Amazon Prime Day 2022 – For all the very best deals, across Apple AirPods to Simba mattresses, this is your one stop shop guide

The best home and kitchen Prime Day deals – We’re seeing huge savings across big-name brands such as Shark, Dyson, Nespresso and Philips

Your ultimate guide to tech Prime Day offers – Our experts share insight into the gadgets to shop, from tablets to headphones

The top gaming discounts to shop this Amazon Prime Day – Any gaming heads will want to bookmark this guide, where we detail the best deals to shop

Best Amazon device deals this Prime Day – The tech giant is offering huge discounts on its own-brand devices, and we’ve got all the best deals rounded up

Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch offers – Following the release of the latest Switch OLED late last year, we share the top deals for this year’s sales event

The Prime Day Apple deals to know – Whether you’re in the market for a MacBook or a shiny new iPad, read our guide for all the details

The fitness deals to snap up this Prime Day – From New Balance trainers to Sweaty Betty gym leggings, update your sports wardrobe for less

Best alcohol deals to shop this Amazon Prime Day – Whether you’re a vodka lover or whisky fanatic, we’re seeing some serious price cuts in the booze department

The top laptop discounts for Prime Day 2022 – We’ve spotted some unmissable savings on Dell, Lenovo, Surface and more

The best Amazon Prime Day TV deals – The shopping bonanza is the perfect time to snap up a seriously discounted 4K or OLED telly