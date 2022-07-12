Amazon Prime Day 2022 is now in full swing, as we enter its second and final day. Many big-ticket items are on offer, so if you’re looking to pick up some new games on PlayStation, Xbox and the Nintendo Switch, or even a console itself, today is your final chance of the event to pick up a cracking deal.

Known for offering great prices on Amazon devices, laptops, TVs and home appliances, gaming is one of the most popular Prime Day categories, with prices dropping on expensive hardware and software with up to 30 per cent off games and accessories, and 50 per cent off game downloads.

Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblog

As 2022 has been packed with big releases, we’re constantly keeping tabs to be the first to spot when they receive a hefty discount.

So, if you are looking to make savings on big-name consoles, as well as on accessories and games, you’ve come to the right place. Keep reading below for all the latest deals as soon as they become available.

Read more:

The best Prime Day gaming deals 2022

Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop: Was £2,799.99, now £1,649, Amazon.co.uk

(Razer)

If you’re looking for a gaming laptop that can comfortably run some of the latest games, then the Razer Blade 14 is an excellent option. And right now it has a hefty discount of 36 per cent. While we haven’t reviewed this exact model, the Razer Blade 15 was our top pick for best gaming laptop. We praised the newer version for its impressive graphics and performance both with PC games and on work meetings, and while this model is ever so slightly older, it still comes with an RTX 3070 under the hood and an AMD Ryzen 9, meaning that it should still pack plenty of power for gaming on the go. The 14in 1440p display with 165hz also means that gameplay should look and feel smooth as well.

Buy now

Xbox series S (refurbished): Was £229.99, now £209.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The Xbox series S would typically set you back £249.99, and while this is a refurbished unit it will save you £40 off a brand new model. Refurbished consoles have been put through a rigorous certification process, tested to confirm it’s working properly, and inspected for hardware and cosmetic quality. Like the PS5 digital edition, the Series S does not have a disc drive, meaning all games and media must be purchased digitally in order to be used.

While its technical specs might not match the more expensive series X, you still get access to the same selection of games and it even utilises the same controller, helping it land a spot in our round-up of the best games consoles. It’s a perfect gaming machine for downloadable titles such as Rocket League and Fortnite, or if you already own a Playstation 5 and want to experience some of Microsoft’s exclusive titles, this is the most affordable point of entry.

Buy now

‘The Quarry’, PS5: Was £64.99, now £44.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

It may have only been released last month, but brand new horror game The Quarry has already had a price cut. Now it’s available for just £44.99 – which is a 31 per cent saving for those keeping count – in the Prime Day sale. We haven’t reviewed it yet but it claims to be a thrilling cinematic experience that can even be watched in movie mode to see your character’s story unfold. With this deal you can enjoy The Quarry’s frights with up to seven friends in a party horror couch co-op experience for a price that won’t make you scream.

Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headset and Dazed carry case: Was £323.99, now £299, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The Meta Quest 2 (previously called the Oculus Quest) comes in two flavours. The smaller 128GB model usually retails for £299, whereas the larger 256GB model will set you back around £399. While it’s rare to find a deal on the Meta Quest 2 VR headset, the prices haven’t been lowered by a huge amount in this instance, Amazon is giving away a free carrying case worth £24.99 this Prime Day.

The headset’s focus is on accessibility, and it remains the cheapest way for most people to get into virtual reality. It’s lightweight, wire-free, easy to carry around and features a crystal-clear high definition screen. There’s also no need to connect up a console or PC – as long as you’ve got a wireless internet connection and a Facebook account, you’re good to go.

In our review of the headset, our writer said: “If you want a VR experience without the fuss, there’s no better entry point than the Meta Quest 2.”

Buy now

PS5 dualsense cosmic red wireless controller: Was £64.99, now £44.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Argos)

Coming in a fetching red colourway and with 31 per cent off, if you’re looking to pick up a new controller for your PS5, then this offering from Playstation is for you. We featured it in our round-up of best PS5 accessories where our tester said: “Besides looking and feeling good, it also has some useful features such as haptic feedback, which is a form of far superior vibration, and a set of trigger buttons that are much more responsive and tactile than previous PlayStation controllers. It’s the natural next step for a PlayStation controller and it’s arguably the best thing about the console.” So, if you’ve managed to get your hands on the elusive console but are lacking some of the other elements to take your gaming set-up to the next level, then you’ll want to snap one of these up while you can.

Buy now

‘Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’ classic character edition, Nintendo Switch: Was £49.99, now, £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Nintendo)

Having only released in April 2022, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, is an excellent family-friendly option for Star Wars and Lego fans of all ages – and now, it’s 40 per cent off! In our review of the game we said: “The Skywalker Saga is a fitting tribute to the most enduring film franchise of the last three generations. Fans of both properties will enjoy it, especially those young enough to have missed the first few instalments.”

We added that “For longtime fans of Lego Star Wars, there’s enough of an improvement to the tried and tested formula to warrant some intrigue, if only to see how far the series has come along.” And yes, the classic character edition includes variants of some of the game’s main characters including the infamous Luke Skywalker, Han Solo and Princess Leia.

Buy now

‘Halo Infinite’, Xbox series X/S: Was £54.99, now £14.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Halo Infinite is the most confident the Halo series has been in years, thanks to its open-ended world and traversal, and now it’s available with a huge saving of 73 per cent. The campaign follows Spartan super-soldier Master Chief as he continues the fight against the Banished on the ringworld of Zeta Halo with the help of a new AI known as “The Weapon”. It was our top pick for one of the best games on Xbox and for £14.99, it’s well worth the price of admission.

Buy now

Logitech G432 wired gaming headset: Was £69.99, now £25.19, Amazon.co.uk

(Logitech)

If you’re looking to play multiplayer games online and engage in a civil dialogue with your fellow gamers, then a decent headset-mic combo is for you. Luckily, this offering from Logitech is currently 60 per cent off. The directional microphone will ensure that all your compliments are clearly heard and the 50mm drivers with 7.1 surround sound should help immerse you in the comradery of your team as you politely debate strategy. The headset will work across different devices using a 3.5mm headphone jack and its over-ear design should ensure your ears remain comfortable after a long session. The flip-to-mute mic also ensures that the microphone can easily be switched off when you run out of nice things to say in the lobby.

Buy now

‘Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart’, PS5: Was £69.99, now £42.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Insomniac Games)

In our round-up of the best PS5 games you can play in 2022, we said that this title has, “changed very little since its first outing which is what makes Rift Apart feel so special in an age of hyper-realistic blockbusters.” And now this PS5 exclusive can be yours with the added bonus of a 39 per cent discount.

Our writer added: “With a wildly creative arsenal of new weapons and gorgeous graphics, Rift Apart is a powerful return to form and one of the Playstation 5’s best exclusive titles.” You won’t want to miss out as that £43 price tag looks a whole lot more appealing than it’s regular sum.

Buy now

Logitech G29 driving force racing wheel and floor pedals: Was £299, now £169.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Immerse yourself fully in the virtual world by snapping up this Logitech driving force wheel and floor pedals – currently reduced by more than 40 per cent in Amazon’s sale. Designed for PlayStation 5, PS4 and PC gaming titles, the wheel simulates the feeling of driving a real car with precision steering and pressure-sensitive pedals. The pedals are customisable, while the 900-degree lock-to-lock rotation allows you to turn the wheel just like a real F1 car. Whether you’re playing Forza Horizon or Gran Turismo, buckle up in the driver’s seat with this Prime Day deal.

Buy now

Western Digital WD_Black SN850 1TB gaming SSD: Was £257.99, now £99.69, Amazon.co.uk

(WD)

While the PS5 comes with 667GB of useable storage, that space will quickly run out if you’re planning to play big titles such as Horizon Forbidden West (£52, Amazon.co.uk). There are a number of ways to increase the amount of space available but one of the best is to install an internal SSD into the console itself. Luckily, the SN850 has made our list of the best PS5 accessories for just this reason. In our review, we said: “Once you spend 10 minutes with a screwdriver, your storage capacity is vastly increased. Expect to be able to store at least 10 PS5 games on the hard drive with that number potentially higher depending on the games you play.” Considering it has 61 per cent off right now you definitely don’t want to miss out.

Buy now

Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro gaming keyboard: Was £229.99, now £119.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Complete your gaming setup with Razer’s mechanical keyboard, including three modes of connection, green mechanical switches forfeedback and full-height keys. There is now 48 per cent off the wireless keyboard with immersive RGB chroma lighting, a wrist rest and Bluetooth for up to three devices. Razer claims that the BlackWidow V3 Pro’s digital dial and media keys can tweak everything from brightness to volume for the ultimate convenience during gaming.

Buy now

‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Ragnarök Edition’, Xbox series X: Was £57.99, now £24.56, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The latest game in the Assassin’s Creed series, Valhalla takes place in the 9th century through the memories of Viking warrior Eivor. This edition includes its most recent DLC: Dawn of Ragnarök and according to the developer, it’s the largest expansion to date for the series. With over 35 hours of new gameplay, as well as different weapon and enemy types, there’s plenty of reasons to revisit this Viking saga, especially as it now has a huge saving of over 57 per cent.

Buy now

‘Marvel’s Avengers’, PS5: Was £24.99, now £9.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re an avid fan of the Marvel universe, this huge 60 per cent discount on Marvel’s Avengers for PS5 is a deal that’s bound to be a hit. Play as your favourite characters, including Captain America and Thor in single-player and co-op missions of up to four players to defend the earth from escalating threat. Now set across multiple years and superhero regions for just £9.99, customise the heroes’ powers and costumes to explore the new content the game has to offer.

Buy now

‘Dying Light 2: Stay Human’: Was £59.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Techland)

This deal on Techland’s Dying Light 2 currently has a huge 50 per cent off. The game was only released in early February this year and for the price, there’s plenty of reasons to pick it up on either PS5, PS4 or Xbox series X/S. It had the misfortune of being released close to two of 2022’s biggest titles: Horizon Forbidden West and, crucially, Elden Ring. So there’s a good chance you may have missed out when it first released.

In our review of the game, we said: “Dying Light 2 is at its best when it has the freedom to explore its environments. Running through, around and over the city’s inhabitants is the kind of gameplay that would bring players back to visit after the first roll of the credits.”

‘The Callisto Protocol’, PS5: Was £54.99, now £45.95, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re hoping to pick up The Callisto Protocol on PlayStation 5 at the best price, then Amazon currently has a generous 16 per cent saving on the nex-gen version of the game. It’s the best deal that we’ve seen so far for pre-orders, and eager fans of space-horror games like Dead Space should expect to receive the game close to its scheduled release date of 2 December 2022, with day-one bonus content, which includes the “retro prisoner skin” and “contraband pack”.

Pre-order now

‘Rainbow Six: Extraction’: Was £24.99, now £17.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Ubisoft)

Released in January 2022, Rainbow Six Extraction is still a fairly new title that’s worth exploring and now it’s 28 per cent off. As a spin-off of the popular competitive shooter, Rainbow Six Siege, it takes players into a new sci-fi setting. In our review, we said: “By scaling back to focus on a co-operative experience, Extraction has done well to retain the look and, more importantly, the feel of its competitive counterpart while carving out its own niche.”

Logitech G403 hero gaming mouse: Was £59.99, now £38.51, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re looking for a new gaming mouse, then you’ll want to take a look at this one from Logitech which currently has 36 per cent off. Much like the best gaming keyboards, Logitech is also known for its quality gaming mouse peripherals, with the brand making its way onto our list of best gaming mice.

The G403 looks like a decent contender with the brand claiming it’s designed for ideal grip and comfort. With RGB lightsync and six programmable buttons, it should be decently customisable for any gaming PC set up.

Buy now

Corsair T1 race gaming chair: Was £299.99, now £250.63, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Like the best ergonomic office chairs, a good gaming chair can provide an extra level of comfort and support for people who take their game time as seriously as their posture and this deal on a Corsair T1 Race chair can save shoppers 16 per cent.

Corsair is a well-regarded brand when it comes to its gaming peripherals and its chairs are no exception. In our round up of the best gaming chairs, two of Corsair’s offerings managed to impress us with their 4D pivoting armrests, 180 degree reclination as well as neck and lumbar support for those long night gaming sessions.

While the T1 Race is built with (you guessed it) racing games in mind, it comes included with all the features listed above as well as a faux leather black and red finish and rollerblade-style PU caster wheels which the brand claims prevents floor marking.

Buy now

Logitech HD webcam: Was £89.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Thinking of streaming games over services like Twitch? Since the pandemic and subsequent rise of home working, webcams are in very high demand. And this webcam from Logitech is to said to work for gaming, streaming, video calls and work. It connects via USB and operates at HD 720p, which is perfect for gaming. This webcam also has a very wide field of view – 78 degrees – so should massively trump your built-in laptop camera. So with the price slashed by 33 per cent, it’s worth trying out. You can also get your hands on the webcam and keyboard mouse combo (was £111.74, now £77.98, Amazon.co.uk), down 30 per cent to £77.98.

Buy now

Orzly gaming headset for PC and gaming consoles PS5, PS4, Xbox series X/S and Nintendo Switch: Was £49.99, now £20.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

When looking for the best gaming headsets to level up your online gaming session, it’s important to consider a few factors: comfort, compatibility and cost. Claiming to do all this and more is this wired headset from gaming brand Orzly – and it’s currently discounted by 58 per cent.

With an over-ear design, in-line microphone and multi-platform connectivity, The Orzly gaming headset looks to be a cost-effective solution for anyone looking for a gaming headset to play games on Playstation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch or even PC.

Buy now

Logitech G413 mechanical gaming keyboard: Was £99.99, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Mechanical keyboards have been a go-to choice for gamers looking for responsive and tactile control over their games and Logitech has been a key player in the PC peripheral space. When paired with a good gaming mouse, the best gaming keyboards can give players plenty of edge over the competition. And now there’s 30 per cent off the brand’s G413 mechanical gaming keyboard.

Sporting a minimalist aluminium black casing and programmable backlit keys, Logitech claims that the G413 is a good option for gamers looking for responsiveness and durability.

Buy now

Prime Gaming free games list

Prime Day has started, and there are a whole host of games you can download for free from Prime Gaming right now. You can currently download Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Need for Speed: Heat and Star Wars: Jedi Academy on the PC until the shopping spree ends tomorrow night. We’ve included a full list of the games you can pick up for free this Prime Day below:

Browse Amazon Prime Gaming now

GRID Legends

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Need for Speed: Heat

Star Wars: Jedi Knight – Jedi Academy

Star Wars: Jedi Knight II – Jedi Outcast

Star Wars: Republic Commando

10 Second Ninja X

8Doors: Arum’s Afterlife Adventure

Addling Adventures

Bang Bang Racing

Clouds & Sheep 2

Death Squared

Fatal Fury Special

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams

Gone Viral

HUE

Manual Samuel

Metal Slug 2

Metal Unit

Pumped BMX Pro

Puzzle of the Year

Rain World

Road Trip

Samurai Shodown II

Serial Cleaner

The Crow’s Eye

The Darkside Detective

The King of Fighters 2000

The King of Fighters 2002

The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day gaming deals?

In short: Yes. The deals on Prime Day are exclusively for those with an Amazon Prime membership. It costs £7.99 a month or £79 for a year. Signing up couldn’t be easier, all you need to do is go to the Amazon Prime landing page and enter your details.

If you don’t want to pay the monthly fee, you can get a 30-day free trial, which will also gain you access to the sale. While you won’t be charged, you will need to input your card details when signing up, as Amazon automatically converts you to a paid membership after 30 days.

How to find the best Amazon Prime Day gaming deals

Bookmark this page for all your gaming deal needs. Here at IndyBest, we’ll be your savvy shopping experts during the entirety of the event, highlighting the very best offers on everything from Apple Watches, Nintendo Switch consoles and earbuds to mattresses, air fryers and robot vacuum cleaners.

We’re also running a liveblog, providing you with a minute by minute update on all the latest news and intel.

Similarly, it’s also worth downloading the Amazon app. During Prime Day, you’ll find what the retailer calls “lightning deals”, which are whopping discounts that are active for a few hours at a time. You can also set up alerts so that you’re pinged when a discount goes live.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on tech, gadgets and more, try the links below:

Read more on Amazon Prime Day 2022

Your ultimate guide to Amazon Prime Day 2022 – For all the very best deals, across Apple AirPods to Simba mattresses, this is your one stop shop guide

The best home and kitchen Prime Day deals – We’re seeing huge savings across big-name brands such as Shark, Dyson, Nespresso and Philips

Your ultimate guide to tech Prime Day offers – Our experts share insight into the gadgets to shop, from tablets to headphones

The top gaming discounts to shop this Amazon Prime Day – Any gaming heads will want to bookmark this guide, where we detail the best deals to shop

Best Amazon device deals this Prime Day – The tech giant is offering huge discounts on its own-brand devices, and we’ve got all the best deals rounded up

Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch offers – Following the release of the latest Switch OLED late last year, we share the top deals for this year’s sales event

The Prime Day Apple deals to know – Whether you’re in the market for a MacBook or a shiny new iPad, read our guide for all the details

The fitness deals to snap up this Prime Day– From New Balance trainers to Sweaty Betty gym leggings, update your sports wardrobe for less

Best alcohol deals to shop this Amazon Prime Day – Whether you’re a vodka lover or whisky fanatic, we’re seeing some serious price cuts in the booze department

The top laptop discounts for Prime Day 2022 – We’ve spotted some unmissable savings on Dell, Lenovo, Surface and more

The best Amazon Prime Day TV deals – The shopping bonanza is the perfect time to snap up a seriously discounted 4K or OLED telly