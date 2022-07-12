Calling all savvy shoppers: we’ve officially entered the final day of Amazon Prime Day 2022, with offers running until midnight tonight only. And as we’ve suspected, this year’s event has proven to be a big one.

The online giant kicked off its pre-Prime Day deals earlier than ever, and yesterday’s offerings didn’t disappoint either. The retailer slashed 37 per cent off this Renpho massage gun, £45 off the Fitbit inspire 2, and up to 50 per cent off Garmin smart watches. With offers like that, we can’t wait to see what’s in store for us today.

Anyone looking for fitness deals is in luck. The sale is brimming with discounts on everything from exercise balls and yoga mats to camping equipment, bikes and sports apparel. Major brands include Adidas, Fitbit, Nutribullet and Nike and new deals are dropping by the minute.

And it’s not just the fit kit that’s had a price slashing. Home appliances, tech, laptops, alcohol (the list goes on) have all been added to the online bargain bucket, and we’re keeping track of the best deals as they drop over on our live blog too.

Fitbit charge 5: Was £169.99, now £94.05, Amazon.co.uk

Released in late 2021, the Fitbit charge 5 is the latest in the company’s charge range. It features a built-in GPS, a heart rate monitor, automatic activity tracking, 20 exercise modes and a 7-day battery life, as well as an EDA sensor and an ECG app. You’ve also got various wellness-focused features, including a daily readiness score.

In our review of the fitness tracker, our writer said, “It analyses your data – from your sleep patterns to your heart rate – to tell you if your body is in tip-top condition for a workout, or if you’d be better taking a break.” It’s an intuitive piece of kit that’s well worth your cash – especially as it currently has 45 per cent off.

Garmin venu Sq GPS smartwatch: Was £179.99, now £104.99, Amazon.co.uk

With a huge saving of 42 per cent, this Garmin watch deal has definitely caught our eye. The brand is known to be a premium option within the sports watch space, and with all of its handy extras – GPS, stress level monitoring and 20 preloaded sports apps, to name but a few – it’s easy to see why. We haven’t tested the venu sq for ourselves just yet, but a similar model, the Garmin venu 2 plus, was named best for overall fitness and wellness in our running watch round-up. They both have the same body battery measurement – a feature our tester raved about, ​​praising its “power and ability to learn more about your body, what it needs and when” – so we feel fairly confident in saying that if you’re in the market for a new smartwatch this one won’t disappoint.

Fitbit inspire 2 health and fitness tracker: Was £89.99, now £42.74, Amazon.co.uk

Take your fitness regime up a gear with this Fitbit tracker, which is currently reduced by a sizeable 50 per cent. The sleek-looking smartwatch is available in rose, white and black, and we particularly like this summery pink pastel shade. It comes with a free one-year Fitbit premium trial, so you can make the most of personalised stats, as well as keeping an eye on your heart rate, activity goals and sleep stages. A similar model was rated best overall in our round-up of the best fitness trackers with our tester praising the “lightweight, durable and sophisticated” piece of tech.

Renpho mini massage gun: Was £69.99, now £48.99, Amazon.co.uk

Renpho is known to be a budget-friendly brand when it comes to at-home muscle massaging. At least, we certainly think so, as its C3 model was named best entry-level device in our round-up of the best massage guns. And when we spotted this 30 per cent saving on a mini-model we just had to share the news.

With five adjustable speed levels for tailored pummelling, four changeable heads and an easy to charge, type-C charging port, this portable-sized machine seems like a great option to soothe sore muscles on-the-go.

NordicTrack T series treadmill: Was £799, now £599, Amazon.co.uk

Save a whopping £200 on NordicTrack’s treadmill this Prime Day. It features a smart, Bluetooth enabled display that gives you access to a range of live and studio workouts to take your exercise to the next level. These come as part of the iFIT membership, which you’ll get for 30 days as part of this offer. Boasting quick incline control, this treadmill will auto adjust to the speed and incline that your trainer iFIT requires, emulating a real-life gym experience. Snap up this deal while it’s still in stock.

Nike women’s air zoom pegasus 38 sneaker: Was £103.01, now £62.22, Amazon.co.uk

Those looking for stability, cushioning and comfort in their running shoes should look no further than Nike’s top rated pegasus 38 trainers. Taking the top spot in our round-up of the best Nike running shoes, our tester praised the pegasus 38 as a “great value, trusty, daily shoe for everyone and anyone.” They also highlighted the subtle upgrades to the previous model, including more wiggle room in the toe box and a new individual midfoot webbing system. “From easy to tempo runs and speed sessions to races, the pegasus 38 is designed to handle everything.” Now, you can save up to 40 per cent on selected sizes on the runners for Prime Day.

Huawei band 6: Was £59.99, now £30, Amazon.co.uk

We’ve already been spoiled for choice this year with savings across a huge range of fitness watches, and now Amazon has slashed the price of the Huawei band 6. We loved this device and, after giving it a thorough testing, thought it was the perfect choice "for those who want to take an active interest in their health and fitness." Our reviewer said that "its core functions of heart rate, sleep, and step tracking are as accurate as can be expected at this price range, while its activity tracking features mean you won’t outgrow the smart band if you start to add more vigorous exercising into your daily routine." So, if that sounds like you, then happy shopping.

New Balance women’s road running trainers: Was £60, now £30, Amazon.co.uk

Ok, so it’s a little too hot to even think about running right now, but it’s Amazon Prime Day, so if you’re looking to get your jog on in the near future, now is the time to invest in some proper trainers. And right now, this pair from New Balance are on sale for £30 in selected sizes – that’s a saving of 50 per cent.

We’re already big fans of New Balance trainers here at IndyBest, in fact we crowned its fresh foam pair the best for marathon running in our round-up of best women’s running shoes. Our reviewer described them as “extremely comfortable for long runs”, so while this pair on offer aren’t exactly the same, we reckon the comfort will still be pretty spot on.

Osprey farpoint 40 outdoor and trekking rucksack: Was £120, now £62.99, Amazon.co.uk

We’re huge fans of Osprey backpacks here at IndyBest, adding two models from the brand to our best travel backpack round-up and an adapted version of this model to our best backpack with wheels review. This exact version doesn’t come with wheels, but with a huge 40l capacity, stowable and adjustable shoulder and hip straps, numerous compartments and grab handles for easy packing, it’s sure to see you through many a trek with ease. In the colour black, this rucksack will give you a saving of nearly 60 per cent.

Callaway Golf capital prime 4.0 stand golf bag: Was £139.99, now £79.99, Amazon.co.uk

If the Scottish Open this week has got you wanting to try your hand at golf, or if you’re already a seasoned player but fancy updating your accessories, then check out this Callaway golf bag. Currently available for 43 per cent off on Amazon, it features a lightweight stand, dual straps for ease and comfort when carrying around the golf course, and a velour lined pocket to help keep valuables safe.

Despite having not tried this exact golf bag, we did include a similar model in our best golf bags round-up. Our reviewer said of this similar version: “The light weight combined with excellent ergonomics make this a great bag for anyone with back or postural problems, but who don’t have the option to cart their bag around the course.”

The Callaway Golf capital prime is also touted as lightweight, so if you want to conserve energy on the golf course and save yourself nearly £80, then this is worth a swing at.

Garmin forerunner 245 running watch, slate: Was £249.99, now £139.99, Amazon.co.uk

Another great discount on a Garmin watch, the forerunner 245 model is close to half price with a 44 per cent discount. And, being big fans of the brand, we will be running (excuse the pun) to the checkout with this one.

Reviewing a very similar, yet more music-focused model in our best Garmin watch round-up, our reviewer shared some great highlights of this workout watch. “Put simply, this lightweight watch includes pretty much everything you need as a runner. Accurate GPS tracking means you know your distance and speed, while your heart rate is measured from your wrist so you know how hard you’ve pushed.” You won’t be able to sync your Spotify playlists to the regular 245 however, but we don’t think you’ll mind when you consider you’re saving £110.

Reebok step: Was £95, now £41.99, Amazon.co.uk

If you love working out at home but don’t have the space for a full gym set up, then a step is an absolute must. This one from Reebok is loved by countless fitness fanatics because of how easy it is to use and store. There are three heights to choose between - 15cm, 20cm or 25cm - and this can be easily adjusted depending on how you choose to assemble your step before use.

The bubble texture on the top panel provides extra grip throughout your workout, so whether you decide to use it as a step for cardio, a bench for weights or as an extra challenge for lunge sets, you’ll be less likely to slide around.

There’s no time like the present if you’re looking to expand your gym equipment because this Reebok step is currently going for over 50 per cent off on Amazon.

Toplus yoga mat with carry straps: Was £30.99, now £19.99, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re getting back on your yoga flex for summer, you’re going to need the right mat. And Toplus is offering up 35 per cent off this one right now. This deal is only available in the colour “glamour purple”, so keep an eye out if you’re keen for another colour. The mat is 183cm x 61cm with a 0.6cm thickness, so you can feel supported as you stretch, and it claims to be easy to carry due to its lightness and strap. It’s also made from eco friendly material (think no latex, no PVC and no harmful chemicals).

Dig Sport inflatable stand up paddle board: Was £299.99, now £201.99, Amazon.co.uk

A paddle board may not be topping your list when searching for savings on sports goods, but if you are on the market for floating fitness bits, then this may pique your interest. With a saving of 33 per cent, the set includes an inflatable board, paddles, a pump and a handy backpack to store it. There’s a whole range of colours to choose from too. Be sure to take a look at our best paddle board round-up for more inspiration.

Salomon sensibelt hydration belt with 600ml water bottle: Was £40, now £28, Amazon.co.uk

With the rising temperatures of summer, it’s more important than ever to stay hydrated during your workout. This can be especially tricky when you’re off on longer runs, as you unfortunately still can’t bank on a water fountain everywhere. That’s where this handy hydration belt comes in.

Our reviewer had nothing but kind words for the brand in our best hydration pack round-up. Wear it as a waistband or tie it across your shoulder, whichever feels most comfortable, and it’ll hold a 600ml water bottle and has a storage compartment for keys, phone as well as other essentials.

Giro unisex fixture cycling helmet: Was £49.99, now £27.49, Amazon.co.uk

If the Tour de France has you pumped for more bike rides, it’s worth investing in a helmet – after all, safety comes first. This sleek, matte black model has quick-dry padding, which can come in handy after a strenuous commute or a long, tricky dirt road trail. Its visor is removable too, so you can wear as you like. Another helmet from the brand came out on top in our best cycling helmets round-up, so with this 30 per cent discount it’s worth snapping up.

Merrell women’s Nova 2 walking shoe: Was £125, now £50.47, Amazon.co.uk

With more than £50 off the RRP (in certain sizes), these Merrell walking shoes look to be a great investment. Whether you’re tackling tough ground on a hike or simply taking the dog for a walk, the shoes claim to be breathable, cushioned and lightweight. The faux-leather outer is complete with a rubber sole, lace-up closure and a sleek orange, black and grey finish. A similar pair of Merrell walking shoes earned a spot in our round-up of the best women’s hiking shoes so you’re in safe hands with the outdoor brand.

FitBeast 2-in-1 foam rollers: Was £37.99, now £15.19, Amazon.co.uk

Most of us know recovery is an essential part of exercise, which is why we’re on the look out for deals on massage guns, foam rollers and other aids to help relieve post-work out muscle aches. Ahead of Prime Day, Amazon slashed 60 per cent off this set from FitBeast. It includes two foam rollers and two massage balls which the brand claims help with effective pain relief and will reduce tension respectively.

JX Fitness power tower adjustable dip station: Was £159.99, now £114.95, Amazon.co.uk

The power tower is perfect for a full-body workout, allowing you to target all areas on one simple machine with the option for pull-ups, push-ups and various abs exercises. As it can hold up to 120kg, you can either rely on body weight alone or use a weight belt (not included) to add some extra kilos. With a discount of almost 30 per cent, it’s a good time to start building towards those unassisted pull-ups. We’re no stranger to the brand either, as it featured in our round-up of the best pull-up bars, so you can definitely trust its credentials.

SONGMICS hex dumbbell set with dumbbell stand: Was £39.99, now £27.99, Amazon.co.uk

If you find yourself struggling to make time to go to the gym then it’s well worth investing in a set of dumbbells to use at home. This SONGMICS set includes three pairs of light weights - 1kg, 1.5kg and 2kg - which are ideal for adding a small amount of resistance to your fitness regime.

The weights themselves are curved, making them comfortable to hold, and are coated in matte vinyl so they don’t slip while you exercise. They also come with a stand so you’ll always have somewhere to neatly store your dumbbells.

So, if you’re ready to expand your home fitness equipment, there’s no time like the present because this set is currently 30 per cent off on Amazon.

Maximo Fitness foam roller: Was £22.99, now £12.79, Amazon.co.uk

This foam roller is now reduced by 44 per cent, and the multi-tasking buy is ideal for back and leg massages, as well as relieving muscle tension. The textured surface suits physio techniques and sports massage, while helping with circulation. It’s available in six bright colour options and the transportable 45cm x 15cm roller weighs just 358g meaning you can carry it to the gym or use for handy home workouts.

Folding mini pedal exercise bike: Was £71.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re coming back from injury and can only manage some light exercise or if you try and get more movement in, a mini pedal exercise bike can help. It’s small enough to fit underneath your desk, so you can keep moving while you work, or you can put it in front of the sofa and pedal away during TV time. It has a little LCD screen, telling you your rotations per minute, calories burned and time and has adjustable speed levels too. It’s nothing too fancy, but an easy way to get the legs moving for those stuck behind a desk all day.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

The wait for the two-day shopping extravaganza is finally over – Prime day officially kicked off yesterday on 12 July, and carries through until 23:59 tonight, 13 July.

The event usually falls on a Monday, so this is an unusual move for Amazon. All those extra savvy shoppers out there may have spotted the retailer’s early Prime Day deals which started dropped on 21 June and saw discounts of up to 50 per cent off – and you would better believe that we were across all the latest and greatest.

Amazon is also rumoured to host a second Prime Day event in October. We’re yet to find out if this “Prime Fall Deal Event” will actually happen, but as you’re shopping guide experts we’ll keep you posted on any developments.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day deals?

In short, yes, Amazon Prime Day is only available to those who pay for Prime membership. But, there is a cheeky way around this...

Amazon Prime membership costs £7.99 a month, or £79 for a full year – which, if you ask us isn’t bad at all when considering that gives you access to free next day delivery, Prime Video, Prime Reading, Amazon music and even Deliveroo plus.

But, any true bargain-hunters will know you can sign up for a free 30-day Prime trial once a year to reap the rewards of Prime Day for free. You do have to input your card details though, so be sure to cancel your trial before the end of the time period to ensure you aren’t charged.

How to get the best deals

We have a whole team dedicated to staying on top of the latest Prime Day, deals and updates, so one of the easiest things you can do to stay in the know is to check back in with us regularly.

Now that the big day has arrived, we’ll be continually updating our shopping guides and sometimes even product reviews so you know if the savings are really too good to be true.

You also need to activate your free Prime membership soon if you haven’t already – and then it’s game on.

