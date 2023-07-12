Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

We’re on day two of the Prime Day sale now, and that means you’ve got until 11:59pm tonight to bag a bargain. There are huge reductions across all shopping sections, from tech, TVs, laptops and home appliances to household essentials and beauty.

This annual event is an ideal opportunity to save money on big-name items, and, here at IndyBest, our expert shopping team is bringing you all the best offers on our live blog.

So far, we’ve spotted £100 off a Garmin smartwatch, a 70 per cent reduction on an Oral-B toothbrush and Sony wireless earbuds at their cheapest-ever price.

You can also cut the cost of essentials, with deals such as dishwasher tablet discounts. Speaking of day-to-day purchases, if you’ve got a four-legged friend, pet food will make a regular appearance on your shopping list. Whether you buy in bulk or keep an eye out for offers, any reductions can make a huge difference to your weekly budget.

With this in mind, we’ve rounded up the best Prime Day cat and dog food deals, from brands such as Whiskas, Purina, Sheba and more.

Best cat and dog food Prime Day deals

Purina One adult cat food, salmon, pack of four: Was £26.48, now £15.89, Amazon.co.uk

This ‘pawfect’ Prime Day deal will save you more than a tenner on Purina cat food. The 800g pack of four comprises dry food (in a rich salmon flavour) for an adult cat. The nutritious food is created to support your cat’s immune system, promote a healthy coat and help with strong bones too, courtesy of key ingredients such as Omega 6 fatty acids, zinc and vitamin D.

Lily’s Kitchen grain-free adult dog food, shepherd’s pie with lamb and potatoes: Was £58.10, now £39.49, Amazon.co.uk

This sizeable 7kg bag of dog food now comes with an equally generous 32 per cent discount, taking its price down to less than £40. The grain-free food for adult dogs is in a wholesome-sounding shepherd’s pie with lamb and potatoes flavour. Plus, it’s a low-fat recipe that includes Omegas 3 and 6 to support a shiny coat and healthy skin.

Whiskas adult cat dry food, chicken: Was £28.92, now £14.69, Amazon.co.uk

If your cat loves Whiskas, you’ll want to make the most of this whopping 49 per cent saving. The 7kg bag of dry food is chicken flavoured and suitable for cats aged one and over. This kibble’s key nutritional components include vitamin A, to support their vision, and zinc for a shiny coat.

Purina Beta adult dry dog food, chicken: Was £40.50, now £27.19, Amazon.co.uk

This large, 14kg bag of Purina adult dog food is currently sliced in price by 33 per cent. Created for adult dogs more than a year old, the dry food is chicken flavoured. It’s made using natural ingredients, without preservatives, and is allergen-free too, so is suitable for four-legged pals with a food sensitivity.

Sheba fine flakes in jelly, poultry selection, pack of 40: Was £18.47, now £11.19, Amazon.co.uk

Should your feline friend be partial to Sheba fine flakes in jelly, this pack of 40 pouches may pique your interest, as it’s reduced by 39 per cent. The wet cat food is in a selection of poultry flavours, including chicken, duck and turkey. Allergen-free too, this food suits all breed sizes.

