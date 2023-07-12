The Garmin forerunner 245 has more than £100 off for Amazon Prime Day

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Day two of Amazon Prime Day is well underway, which means time is ticking when it comes to grabbing yourself a bargain, as the sales extravaganza ends tonight (12 July).

Whether you’re shopping for tech, home appliances, TVs or beauty buys, there are massive savings to be had across every category and, here at IndyBest, we’ll be keeping you in the loop with all the very best deals – make sure to follow our live blog to stay up to date.

In terms of highlights, the Apple AirPods pro 2 are at their lowest price ever, while Ninja’s air fryer has been reduced by a whopping 42 per cent, proving that this Prime Day isn’t one to miss.

For fitness fans who have been holding off purchasing a smartwatch, we’ve just spotted a decent discount on one of Garmin’s leading devices, so now’s the time to take the plunge. Here’s everything we know about this incredible Prime Day deal.

Garmin forerunner 245: Was £249.99, now £148, Amazon.co.uk

(Garmin)

A firm favourite when it comes to fitness tracking, Garmin’s forerunner 245 smartwatch is discounted by 41 per cent for Prime Day, saving you just over £100.

Designed with built-in GPS, the watch measures both pace and routes, while tracking your heart rate. Plus, you can even get custom training plans that adapt to help you meet your 5k, 10k or half-marathon goals, and track advanced running dynamics such as ground contact time, balance and stride length.

In our review of the similar 245 music smartwatch, our tester said: “Put simply, this lightweight watch includes pretty much everything you need as a runner.” They added: “Accurate GPS tracking means you know your distance and speed, while your heart rate is measured from your wrist, so you know how hard you’ve pushed. It will also tell you your training status and your training load, to ensure you’re not doing too much.”

