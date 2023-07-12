The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds have never been cheaper
If you’re in the market for noise-cancelling earphones, this deal will save you 40 per cent
Deal hunters, rejoice: Amazon Prime Day 2023 is finally here. This two-day annual sales extravaganza ends tonight (12 July), so you’ve still got time to bag a bargain on all shopping sections. Should you be shopping for tech, TVs, laptops, home appliances or beauty buys, here at IndyBest, we will keep you posted with all the best savings – follow our live blog to stay up to date.
There are massive reductions to spot from big names such as Apple and you can get discounts on Amazon’s own devices. It’s an ideal opportunity to pick up costly items while they have a more purse-friendly price tag. Speaking of popular brands, we’ve spotted some Sony earbuds with a whopping £100 saving.
Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds are currently sliced in price by 40 per cent – so they’ve never been cheaper. If you’re in the market for a new pair of noise-cancelling earphones, now’s your chance. Here’s everything we know about this incredible Prime Day deal.
Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds: Was £250, now £149, Amazon.co.uk
These wireless earbuds are available in black or silver, with both options currently reduced by 40 per cent for Prime Day 2023, reducing them to their lowest-ever price. The noise-cancelling earphones were originally launched in 2021 and weigh just 41g. They have a built-in Alexa for handy voice control and active noise-cancelling technology. Meanwhile, there’s an eight-hour battery life when the earbuds are charged, which increases to 24 hours with case charging, too. Whether you need to make a hands-free call, seek some peace and quiet, or listen to music, the earbuds have both wireless and Bluetooth connectivity.
A tried and tested IndyBest tech buy, we reviewed the Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds, with our writer praising the “impeccable” call quality and “clear vocal detail and clarity, whether you’re listening to dirty metal, drum and bass or light, plucky acoustic.” They also said: “If you commute by train, live in a noisy neighbourhood or just enjoy the sensation of being cocooned in a silent, womb-like aural void, these earphones are a cut above every other rival out there.”
