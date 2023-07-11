Clean up this Prime Day with more than 30% off Finish dishwasher tablets

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

After mounting sales speculation, Prime Day 2023 is finally here, with the annual event running through to tomorrow night at 11.59pm. The two-day discount extravaganza is a brilliant opportunity to bag a bargain across all categories, including tech, TVs, laptops, home appliances, beauty and more.

So far our expert shopping team has spotted savings from big-name brands like Apple and Sony, while lots of Amazon devices are reduced too.

Now is certainly the time to save money on bigger buys such as mattresses and electricals. But we’re equally interested in cutting costs when it comes to everyday household essentials, for helping with the weekly budget.

So, we were pleased to see a 31 per cent discount on Finish dishwasher tablets. That means you can save a notable £8 on this pack of 80. Ideal for buying in bulk for less cash, here’s everything we know about cleaning up with this discount.

Finish powerball ultimate infinity shine dishwasher tablets, pack of 80: Was £26, now £17.98, Amazon.co.uk

(Finish)

Currently reduced by a whopping £8, you’ll enjoy a sparkling discount on this household essential. Because this is a big bag containing 80 dishwasher tablets, that 31 per cent reduction means each one comes in at around 22p. A formula complete with a “protector shield” by popular brand Finish, these tablets have been designed to wash glasses and dishes and they should do so without you needing to use a pre-rinse cycle too.

Plus, according to Finish, the tablets’ three fast-dissolving chambers should help tackle the toughest stains even during your dishwasher’s eco-cycle. Said to create a shine effect, we can see the price is a clear-cut saving.

Whether you’re getting set for cleaning up after an upcoming summer party or are looking to shop a savvy saving on a daily staple, the purse-friendly deal will ensure your money goes further.

