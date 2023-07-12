Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

We’re nearing the end of Amazon Prime Day’s 48-hour sale, but there are still some great bargains to be had.

So far, we’ve seen amazing deals from Apple with the Apple Watch, AirPods Pro earbuds and MacBook Air all at their lowest ever price, impressive air fryer deals and a great saving from Ghd too.

In fact, everything from coffee machines and cordless vacuum cleaners to Amazon own-brand devices and home appliances have been spotted in the stellar sale.

But one area that’s seen some great bargains is beauty, and this TikTok famous oil absorbing Revlon roller is sure to be on the wishlist of many a makeup and skincare fan.

Keep reading below to find out everything you need to know about this beauty bargain.

Revlon oil absorbing volcanic face roller: Was £12.99, now £8.55, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This product was so popular we even created a shopping tracker to help people get hold of it. Yes, really.

“Washable and reusable, it’s being lauded as a gamechanger for those with oily skin, who often have to contend with continuous shine across the forehead, nose and chin areas,” shared our beauty buff.

“Designed to be used on bare skin or on a face full of make-up, the roller tool houses a volcanic stone that works to remove shine, and is reusable, unlike single-use blotting papers which are traditionally recommended for reducing oiliness,” explained our expert. So, if you could use a little bit of help stamping out shine, now may be the time to try this social media-approved product.

