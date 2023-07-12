Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The final day of the Amazon Prime Day sale is here and you’ve got until midnight tonight (12 July) to grab a bargain on products across a whole host of categories, from home appliances and household essentials to tech, laptops, TVs and more.

Here at IndyBest, we’ve been keeping a keen eye on the shopping event, bringing you all the top deals on big-name brands, such as Apple, Ninja, Shark and Sony. But, as well as savings on air fryers and headphones, the sale is a great time to upgrade your beauty gadgets and, across all of the best Prime Day beauty deals, ghd is reigning supreme when it comes to great savings.

If your current hair appliance is looking a little tired or you’ve had a new styler on your wish list for a while, Prime Day is an ideal time to snap up ghd’s hair tools for a little less, and our interest has been piqued by one unmissable bargain in particular.

Currently showcasing a sleek 30 per cent saving, ghd’s original hair straighteners have been reduced in price by a sizeable 30 per cent, taking them from £129 right down to £89.99.

As big fans of ghd straightener here at IndyBest, we’ve reviewed this particular model, which has been given an upgrade, with improved technology and a more contemporary look. Read on for everything you need to know about this impressive discount on the coveted original hair straighteners.

Sometimes, you can’t beat an original, and, with 30 per cent off, ghd’s OG hair straighteners just got even more appealing. A saving as big as this makes a huge difference when it comes to shopping for pricier items, so, we welcome this deal with open arms. And, before you start wondering if the original is an older model, we’re here to remind you that it was actually given a high-tech upgrade last year.

In our review of the new and improved styler, our tester pointed out that, unlike the previous version, the plates barrel feels “far less bulky”, while the old on/off button has been replaced with the same round power button as the rest of ghd’s tools, complete with light and sound indicators.

As well as its looks, the new original has been given a tech upgrade, with a combined sensor system, known as single-zone, which works to control the optimum styling temperature of 185C consistently across both plates. “Simple and effective, they create the same long-lasting and sleek results we’ve come to know and love from ghd,” our reviewer said.

If you’re looking for a tool that’s a bit more technologically advanced, consider the plaintum+, which has also been discounted by 26 per cent. The intelligent tool, which was chosen as the best buy in our round-up of the best ghd straighteners, has the ability to adapt its temperature to each section of your hair, and monitors the tresses 250 times per second.

In our review of the high-tech tool, our tester praised its speedy heat-up time and dubbed it as “one of the best straighteners money can buy”. They added: “It heats up in an instant, leaves your hair with a glossy finish and delivers perfectly smooth styling, all while ensuring your locks aren’t left damaged.”

As the brand’s name and our reviewer can testify, these straighteners will help you have a good hair day, and the more purse-friendly price is great news for your bank account, too.

