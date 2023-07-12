Apple MacBook Air is at its lowest-ever price, thanks to Amazon Prime Day

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

We’re now on day two of Amazon Prime Day’s 48-hour sale, and the deals are still coming in thick and fast. So far, we’ve seen everything from coffee machines and cordless vacuum cleaners to Amazon own-brand devices and home appliances entered into the virtual bargain bucket. But one brand, in particular, is truly excelling when it comes to exceptional deals.

Of course, we’re talking about Apple, and with both the Apple Watch and AirPods Pro earbuds at their lowest-ever price, the tech giant is holding little back when it comes to serious savings.

Sweetening the Apple sale just that little bit further, we’re now adding another deal to the list, as the MacBook Air (2020) is on sale and now costs less than ever before. Keep reading below for everything you need to know.

Apple MacBook Air laptop (2020), M1 chip: Was £999, now £739, Amazon.co.uk

With a 26 per cent discount, this saving is sure to turn the heads of any tech fans. And, although it may not be the latest model of laptop, it’s still sure to seriously impress.

Last year, The Independent’s technology critic David Phelan praised the “combination of brains and beauty” featured in the MacBook Air, when it took the top spot in our guide to the best high-end laptops, before being replaced with the Dell XPS 15 this time around.

It’s the first to use “Apple’s own silicon instead of an Intel processor”, and the chip, the M1, “is breathtakingly fast”, so much so that everything, “from the instant-on display to when you open the laptop’s lid, is amazingly speedy”. As for the keyboard, it’s “dreamy to use” and “responsive and comfortable with plenty of travel to make it feel good”, Phelan said.

What about the software? Well, it’s the macOS – which is “bright and appealing, while remaining as intuitive and accessible as ever”. Other neat features include a “fingerprint sensor in the power button, to make it secure, and a huge trackpad”.

The real stand-out, though, is the processor. It’s “so strong that many who have previously sought out the pricier MacBook pro will find this more than powerful enough for their needs”. Best of all, the extra power “has not diminished the air’s great battery life”.

With such rave reviews, this device is surely a no-brainer if you’re looking for a new laptop.

