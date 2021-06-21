From 21 to 22 June, Amazon Prime Day has slashed its prices across tech, TVs, gaming, home appliances, clothing, alcohol and more.

As one of the retailer’s biggest shopping events of the year, it’s a chance to bag huge bargains across big name brands such as Shark, Apple, Fitbit and Lego.

Laptops can also be found with some of the best discounts, whether you’re looking for a budget-friendly model or high-end model for gaming and graphic design.

We’ve found a Samsung Galaxy book S with £450 off, a saving so good you won’t want to miss out.

With a fast processor and efficient battery, it’s perfect for everyday use, whether that’s work or watching Netflix.

Samsung Galaxy book S 13.3in 8 GB intel i5 laptop: Was £999, now £549, Amazon.co.uk

Samsung Galaxy book S 13.3in 8 GB intel i5 laptop: Was £999, now £549, Amazon.co.uk (Amazon)

Made to be ultra-lightweight, this Samsung Galaxy laptop has a hybrid Intel processor, which our tech writer explains is “designed to draw less power from the battery, operate more efficiently in standby and produce less heat”.

They also added, “many new laptops use smartphone processors to reduce weight and improve battery life”.

If you already have a Samsung Galaxy phone, you can sync it to your laptop to send and receive texts and check your mobile notifications when using your computer.

With fast-connecting wifi you can stream videos, movies and TV shows during your downtime that will always be high quality with clear imagery.

