When it hasn’t been your day, your week, your month, or even your year, Amazon will be there for you, in the form of its two-day shopping bonanza, aka Prime Day.

There is a whole host of impressive offers to snap up on everything from gaming consoles and laptops to clothing and toys.

While this is great news for deal-hunters, if you spent lockdown watching Friends on repeat and enjoyed the Friends Reunion, then we’ve got some even better info for you.

Amazon has slashed the price of the Central Perk Lego set by a whopping 37 per cent, so you can now build the famous café while you watch the sitcom time and again.

If this sounds like something you’d love (and frankly who wouldn’t?), read on for how you can snap up the deal.

Read more:

For all the latest best buys and product reviews, sign up to the free IndyBest newsletter for updates delivered straight to your inbox. To find out more click here.

Our IndyBest team hand-picks every deal we feature. We may earn some commission from the links in this article, but our selections have been made independently and without bias. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Lego 21319 ‘Friends’ Central Perk: Was £64.99, now £40.99, Amazon.co.uk

Lego 21319 ‘Friends’ Central Perk: Was £64.99, now £40.99, Amazon.co.uk (Amazon)

In the words of Chandler Bing, could this BE any more exciting? This 1,079-piece Lego set was made to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Friends and has all the pieces you need to create your very own Central Perk TV studio set. Create the signature seating area where Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Monica, Joey and Pheobe spent their days, and role-play some of the famous scenes, including when Phoebe performed her infamous songs.

This is an ideal Friends-themed gift for friends and family, as it’s a must-have memorabilia piece. What’s more, it’s currently 37 per cent off, which is the lowest price ever. We predict a sell-out, so act fast.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on Lego, try the links below:

Read more on Amazon Prime Day 2021

Best Prime Day home appliance deals – There are huge savings across big-name brands such as Shark, Dyson, Nespresso and Philips right now

Best Prime Day tech deals – Whether it’s a new phone, tablet, laptop or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best deal here

Best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals – Calling all gamers: there are big discounts on the popular console and bundles

Best Prime Day fashion and clothing deals – With prices slashed on dresses, jeans and more, it’s time to get your re-entry outfit planned

Best Prime Day kids’ toys deals – Find discounts on toys, gadgets and board games for kids of all ages

Best Prime Day TV deals – Update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price with our featured deals

Best Prime Day gaming deals – Looking for a new console, or after a new controller or game? Here are the best deals for gamers

Best Prime Day laptop deals– Find big discounts on MacBooks, Microsoft Surface laptops and more

Best Prime Day Amazon device deals– Discover big savings on Amazon’s cutting-edge smart home tech

Best Prime Day Apple deals – With rarely seen savings on the brand’s products, it’s the perfect time to invest in new tech

Best Prime Day alcohol deals – All the boozy savings you need to know about on spirits, wine and beer

Best Amazon Prime Day deals – Read our IndyBest guide to all the best Prime Day 2021 deals

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.