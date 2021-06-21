Deal hunters, listen up. One of the biggest sale events of the year – Amazon Prime Day – is finally here. Following weeks of rumoured dates, the two-day shopping bonanza has kicked off with a bang.

As you’ll likely know, Prime Day is a treasure trove of unmissable offers, whether that’s deals on tech, home appliances, gaming and TVs, or discounts on big-name brands like Apple or even Amazon’s very own devices, there’s a whole host of savings to be had.

Here at IndyBest, we’ve shared our wishlists for the big day, and as people who shop for a living, they’re certainly worth a look. But of course, we’re also busy keeping you updated on all of the above, as well as providing you with the latest deals on laptop, toys and even Nintendo Switch consoles.

And if it's a new smartwatch you’re after, you’ve come to the right place because we’ve only gone and spotted a whopping discount on the top-rated Fitbit versa 2.

As brands go, Fitbit is a cult favourite when it comes to fitness trackers. So, if you want to get your hands on the new model, read on to find out how you can save a whopping 40 per cent.

Fitbit versa 2: Was £199.99, now £119, Amazon.co.uk

Fitbit versa 2: Was £199.99, now £119, Amazon.co.uk (Amazon)

This smartwatch has a spot in our guide to the best fitness trackers and currently has 40 per cent off, so now is the time to snap it up.

According to our technology writer, David Phelan, this is a great alternative to the Apple Watch if you don’t have an iPhone. “It works similarly to the Fitbit charge 3, including a similar range of workouts, but has a large, colour screen. The sleep tracking is more detailed, recognising REM sleep as well as light and deep,” he said.

Other useful features include continuous heart-rate tracking and a guided breath session to help when you’re stressed. It’s water-resistant up to 50m and has a battery life of up to five days on a full charge too, with Amazon’s assistant, Alexa, built-in along with Fitbit Pay, the company’s digital wallet app.

Buy now

Fitbit sense: Was £324.98, now £239, Amazon.co.uk

Fitbit sense: Was £324.98, now £239, Amazon.co.uk (Amazon)

Launched in 2020, this watch has a whole host of useful features that you’re going to love, including an ECG sensor (heart-rate monitor), an EDA scanner (said to measure the body’s response to stress) and a blood oxygen tracker, as well as sleep- and menstrual-health tracking capabilities. When comparing the Fitbit sense to the Fitbit versa 3, our writer noted this model was “more health-focused” and has more of a “holistic feel”.

“The retention of third-party app capabilities helps it retain its status as a very handy smartwatch, but its comprehensive scope of health features would be of use to anyone, especially in a time where a focus on health – both physical and mental – is more important than ever.”

Thanks to its “in-depth monitoring and advanced personal support”, our writer noted that the Fitbit sense is well worth the extra money when compared to the Fitbit versa 3 (was £199, now £159, Amazon.co.uk). As such, now’s the best time to snap this watch up while it’s on offer – we don’t think you’ll regret it.

Buy now

