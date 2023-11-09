Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Halloween has past and Christmas is coming but, as any sales fanatic will know, there is another exciting event on the horizon: Black Friday.

Traditionally taking place on the final Friday in November (the day after US holiday Thanksgiving), the sale is a great chance to shop for cost-cutting Christmas presents, with some retailers offering huge deals on fashion, beauty, tech and home appliances.

As the sale has expanded here in the UK, so have the savings, and you can now already bag a bargain from a whole host of retailers that have gotten a head-start.

Joining the early birds is fit-kit favourite brand Gymshark, offering impressive deals on sports bras, gym leggings, training tops and more, and we got early access to see what items will be included in the sale this year.

Keep reading below to see when the Gymshark Black Friday sale starts, what discounts we can expect and which pieces have already had a price cut.

Does Gymshark have Black Friday sales?

The good news is Gymshark does take part in Black Friday, and, judging from the expected savings, it’s clear the brand takes bagging a bargain pretty seriously.

What are the best Black Friday deals on fashion to expect?

This year, the brand has shared with us that it’s “going even bigger” for Black Friday, so, if you’re after gym kit at a great price, best prepare your baskets.

What time is the Gymshark Black Friday sale starting?

The Gymshark Black Friday sale will be available to shop online and in the Regent Street store from 4pm on 16 November. So, be sure to have a search on the site beforehand and add any items you’re after to your wish list, to avoid missing out.

Discounts will be seen across every single item, with prices slashed by as much as 70 per cent.

Sign up to our daily deals newsletter

Is Gymshark still popular?

It’s hard to walk into a gym, sports centre changing room or even pass a running route without spotting the Gymshark logo emblazoned across T-shirts, leggings and training tops, so, yes, the sportswear brand is certainly still popular. It even has an impressive 6.5 million Instagram followers.

Are there any Gymshark deals to shop now?

Although you really haven’t got long to wait, if you are itching for new running kit or gymwear, there are some items already on sale.

Gymshark elevate leggings: Was £60, now £42, Gymshark.com

(Gymshark)

If you’re looking to break up the sea of black gym kit, this soft orange shade is bound to work just perfectly. Crafted from a blend of recycled nylon and elastane, creating the brand’s signature ‘RLSE’ fabric, this pair is sure to be soft, supple and stretch to any shape you need.

Buy now

Gymshark high-neck high support sports bra: Was £40, now £32, Gymshark.com

(Gymshark)

Jogging, running and sometimes lifting weights will require a high support sports bra, so best to find one that’s comfortable, chic and can handle a lot of movement. With a high neck, racerback design, elasticated underband and adjustable sizing, this one should work incredibly well. It comes in a whole host of sizes, too, from 32B to 42DD.

Buy now

Gymshark arrival woven joggers: Was £32, now £25.60, Gymshark.com

(Gymshark)

Grey joggers are easily an everyday essential, working their way into training kits, loungewear looks and even when running daily errands. Now with a 20 per cent saving, this lightweight pair is sure to end up on many people’s wish lists.

Buy now

Gymshark medium everyday holdall: Was £45, now £36, Gymshark.com

(Gymshark)

Of course, when shopping for new gym kit, you need to work out what to store it in, so, luckily, this handy holdall is also on sale. Large enough to easily fit all your workout essentials or workwear (if you’re an early morning excersizing fan), this light grey gym bag will definitely be a welcome addition when it comes to staying organised.

Buy now

Gymshark bold react crew: Was £40, now £28, Gymshark.com

(Gymshark)

As the weather gets colder, it’s time to layer up, and this long-sleeve top looks like a great option. Made from a cotton-polyester-elastane blend, it’s sure to be soft and cosy, while wicking away sweat with the double-faced jersey fabric.

Buy now

