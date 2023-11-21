Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Amazon Black Friday sale is well underway, with a huge range of discounts across TVs and laptops to home appliances, beauty, fashion, mattresses and much more. But you can also save on beauty, and if you’re looking to get gleaming gnashers you’re not going to want to miss this My Sweet Smile teeth whitening kit Black Friday deal.

The product took the top spot in our review of the best at-home teeth whitening kits, so you can trust its performance. Other IndyBest-rated products are also being discounted, including the cult favourite Dyson airwrap (which has been reduced to just £239) and the Xbox series X (Amazon has slashed the price of the console to an all-time low).

But if it is bright, pearly whites you want to achieve, keep reading for everything you need to know about the kit that will give you a “naturally upgraded white smile” in “just a couple of weeks’ use”.

MySweetSmile teeth-whitening powder: Was £24.99, now £19.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

“MySweetSmile claims its teeth whitening powder helps remove built-up stains, yellowing and plaque caused from food, drink and even smoking,” began our tester. “Dentist-approved (100 per cent fluoride and peroxide-free, as well as being non-abrasive), the powder combines pentasodium triphosphate and calcium carbonate in order to remove plaque and keep teeth squeaky clean and pearly white.”

“At first, we thought the powder might be messy to use but it wasn’t at all. It involved a quick process of dipping our toothbrush into the powder before brushing for four minutes. Compared to most products which recommend you use the whitening products nightly, the time frame for this one is twice a week, which was easy to fit into our routine alongside our regular brushing,” our reviewer added.

Most importantly, their final verdict was that “it gave us a naturally upgraded white smile from just a couple of weeks’ use.” So, if you’re tempted to try, now may be the time, with a current saving of 20 per cent.

