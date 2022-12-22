Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

With Christmas almost here, it’s time to wind down and look forward to the holidays. But it’s also time to keep a watchful eye for the next round of deals – the Boxing Day sales.

Here at IndyBest we’ll be working hard to bring you the best Boxing Day deals across a wide range of products. We’ll be highlighting discounts from tech devices and home appliances, to air fryers, comfy new mattresses and more.

From televisions and smart speakers, to smartphones and headphones, we’ll be tracking the biggest and best technology discounts for Boxing Day in our main tech guide. But some products are too important to be bundled with others – that’s why this article is dedicated to Apple’s AirPods.

The perennially popular wireless earphones always review well, and they’re often discounted by retailers during key annual sales events such as Black Friday, Amazon Prime Day and, of course, those sales we see on 26 December.

We’re hoping to see prices cut on the regular AirPods, as well as the pricier AirPods pro and range-topping AirPods max. So, if you’re an Apple fan in the market for new wireless buds, bookmark this page and check back for all of the latest deals between now and the big day itself.

Read more:

When will the Boxing Day sales begin in 2022?

This might be an obvious one, and while we all know Boxing Day is 26 December, it’s easy to lose track of the days during that tricky bit between Christmas and New Year. Especially if you’ve signed off from work early...what day is it again?

Anyway, the Boxing Day sales will kick off on 26 December, which this year falls on a Monday. The sales are expected to go on all week, giving you plenty of time to pick up some bargains before the new year celebrations and January sales begin.

As ever, we suspect some retailers might jump the gun and start their sales early, perhaps even before Christmas itself. We’ll be primed and ready to track those deals as soon as they land.

When will Apple AirPods Boxing Day deals start in 2022?

We expect to see retailers cut their AirPods prices as soon as the Boxing Day sales begin – whether that’s on the 26th itself, or slightly earlier. Online sales usually kick off at the very start of the day, so you might need to set an alarm to make sure you’re up bright and early on the 26th to bag an AirPods bargain.

If we hear anything more specific, like the exact time a certain retailer plans to start its Boxing Day sale, we’ll be sure to update this guide with the latest information.

What to expect from Apple AirPods Boxing Day deals in 2022

Apple currently produces four models of AirPods. The range begins with the second and third generations of regular AirPods. Then comes the second-generation AirPods pro, which benefits from active noise cancelling, and finally there’s the flagship AirPods max over-ear headphones.

These carry list prices of £139, £179, £249 and £549 respectively, but there are almost always deals to be had from retailers like Amazon and Currys. You should also look out for the first-generation AirPods pro (£182.78, Amazon.co.uk), as some retailers might still be trying to shift old stock.

Look out for money off the second- and third-generation AirPods, and pay particular attention to discounts on the AirPods max, which often have their lofty prices cut. It’s also possible to pick up refurbished and renewed examples of AirPods max (£499, Amazon.co.uk), and prices can vary depending on the colour you choose.

What were the best Apple AirPods Boxing Day deals last year?

AirPods discounts tend to be quite small, but seeing £10 or £20 off any Apple product is always welcome. For Boxing Day 2021, we saw the third-generation AirPods (£169, Amazon.co.uk) reduced from £169 to £157.

More impressively, Very’s Boxing Day sale saw the first-generation AirPods pro (£189, Very.co.uk) reduced by £52 to £187.

Voucher codes

For discounts and offers ahead of the sales, try the links below:

Looking for more intel? Read our Boxing Day sale guide now