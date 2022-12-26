Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Boxing Day sales are now well underway, and the post-Christmas period is proving a great opprtunity to save on everything from air fryers and mattresses to Nintendo Switch consoles. Deals have dropped across a range of retailers and we at IndyBest have once again made it our mission to help you bag a bargain.

As always, some of the best deals can be found at Amazon, with the retail giant offering savings on big-ticket items like laptops and TVs. But Amazon also has some great offerings when it comes to household essentials that are worth stocking up on – and they often come in bigger or even bulk packaging.

Whether you’re running low on dishwasher tablets right now or are looking to build a stash to carry you through 2023, Amazon has you covered. This 80-tablet bag from Finish is 58 per cent off at the retail giant, making it a pretty impressive bargain.

This deal isn’t quite as stellar as the discount we saw over the Prime Early Access sale back in October, when the 100-tablet tablet was reduced by an even more impressive 60 per cent, but we still think it’s a decent saving.

Here’s everything you need to know about this squeaky clean offer.

Finish ultimate infinity shine dishwasher tablets: Was £26, now £11.05, Amazon.co.uk

(Finish)

The brand promises to keep your glasses, dishes and cutlery spotless with one wash, and its lemon scent should leave a pleasant smell to them too. According to Finish, its improved formula with “protector shield” should conserve your crockery’s shine for longer and the tablets’ three fast-dissolving chambers should help tackle the toughest stains even in eco-cycle.

With its whopping discount these tablets will now cost you only 14p per wash, which is probably a price worth paying for gleaming champagne flutes to toast the holiday season with.

