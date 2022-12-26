The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Save 58% on Finish dishwasher tablets with this Boxing Day deal
The end of December sales are a good time to stock up on household essentials
The Boxing Day sales are now well underway, and the post-Christmas period is proving a great opprtunity to save on everything from air fryers and mattresses to Nintendo Switch consoles. Deals have dropped across a range of retailers and we at IndyBest have once again made it our mission to help you bag a bargain.
As always, some of the best deals can be found at Amazon, with the retail giant offering savings on big-ticket items like laptops and TVs. But Amazon also has some great offerings when it comes to household essentials that are worth stocking up on – and they often come in bigger or even bulk packaging.
Whether you’re running low on dishwasher tablets right now or are looking to build a stash to carry you through 2023, Amazon has you covered. This 80-tablet bag from Finish is 58 per cent off at the retail giant, making it a pretty impressive bargain.
This deal isn’t quite as stellar as the discount we saw over the Prime Early Access sale back in October, when the 100-tablet tablet was reduced by an even more impressive 60 per cent, but we still think it’s a decent saving.
Here’s everything you need to know about this squeaky clean offer.
Finish ultimate infinity shine dishwasher tablets: Was £26, now £11.05, Amazon.co.uk
The brand promises to keep your glasses, dishes and cutlery spotless with one wash, and its lemon scent should leave a pleasant smell to them too. According to Finish, its improved formula with “protector shield” should conserve your crockery’s shine for longer and the tablets’ three fast-dissolving chambers should help tackle the toughest stains even in eco-cycle.
With its whopping discount these tablets will now cost you only 14p per wash, which is probably a price worth paying for gleaming champagne flutes to toast the holiday season with.
