Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Save 58% on Finish dishwasher tablets with this Boxing Day deal

The end of December sales are a good time to stock up on household essentials

Dominique Boulan
Monday 26 December 2022 16:49
(The Independent)

The Boxing Day sales are now well underway, and the post-Christmas period is proving a great opprtunity to save on everything from air fryers and mattresses to Nintendo Switch consoles. Deals have dropped across a range of retailers and we at IndyBest have once again made it our mission to help you bag a bargain.

As always, some of the best deals can be found at Amazon, with the retail giant offering savings on big-ticket items like laptops and TVs. But Amazon also has some great offerings when it comes to household essentials that are worth stocking up on – and they often come in bigger or even bulk packaging.

Whether you’re running low on dishwasher tablets right now or are looking to build a stash to carry you through 2023, Amazon has you covered. This 80-tablet bag from Finish is 58 per cent off at the retail giant, making it a pretty impressive bargain.

This deal isn’t quite as stellar as the discount we saw over the Prime Early Access sale back in October, when the 100-tablet tablet was reduced by an even more impressive 60 per cent, but we still think it’s a decent saving.

Here’s everything you need to know about this squeaky clean offer.

Read more:

Finish ultimate infinity shine dishwasher tablets: Was £26, now £11.05, Amazon.co.uk

(Finish)

The brand promises to keep your glasses, dishes and cutlery spotless with one wash, and its lemon scent should leave a pleasant smell to them too. According to Finish, its improved formula with “protector shield” should conserve your crockery’s shine for longer and the tablets’ three fast-dissolving chambers should help tackle the toughest stains even in eco-cycle.

With its whopping discount these tablets will now cost you only 14p per wash, which is probably a price worth paying for gleaming champagne flutes to toast the holiday season with.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest home appliance discounts, and more offers, try the links below:

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in