She’ll always say she doesn’t want anything or doesn’t “need” anything. It may well be true, but it’s not the point of Christmas gifting, really, is it?

No matter who the matriarchal figure in your life is, whether it’s a step mum, an aunt, your granny, someone of no blood relation or just someone very wise you look up to, we’re sure she needs thanking for all she does for you. And that doesn’t just mean a bunch of flowers from the petrol station, FYI.

If that’s what you might be leaning towards, listen up now and take note. Leaving present buying for one of the most important people in your life to the last minute is nothing short of a cardinal sin, in our eyes.

Instead, think about what she really likes – be it reading, cosy slippers, incredible chocolates, stationery, beauty, great scents or really luxe PJs, we’ve got you (and her).

Gifting is always very subjective, but we’ve tried to choose brands that have real longevity about them, and offer reliable products. So, even if our selection from the brand isn’t quite right, we’re sure you’ll still find something from it that will suit your giftee.

How we tested

We love brands, and we know a good one when we find one. Plenty of those we’ve featured here are ones we return to time and time again, which we love for their great designs, reliable products and sustainability credentials, and are just overall classics. Everything on the list has been tested over a long period of time, loved and given to many of our friends and family, who have also shared our joy in them. We think it’s safe to say, we know they’re winners.

The best Christmas gifts for mums for 2022 are: