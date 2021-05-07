13 best gifts for teenagers that are definitely on their wishlist

It has been a wretched year for all, but young people have been hit particularly hard. Many have felt anxious, alone and fearful during the pandemic, and half of British teenagers could not stop worrying at times, according to research.

Gen Z has been robbed of opportunities — imagine not getting the chance to take your GCSE or A-level exams — like never before, and more than half fear coronavirus will make the future worse for people of their age.

A Christmas full of cheer and excellent presents will not change that teenagers have had to adapt to living through some monumentally challenging events, not only Covid but also Brexit, but it may help to raise a smile on the big day.

That said, young people are famously tricky to buy for.

But worry not because we have enlisted the help of some willing teenagers to guide us on what they and their peers would like to find under the tree to help you buy the perfect pressie for your loved ones.

So, let’s try to round off 2020 with a gift to remember for all the right reasons.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.