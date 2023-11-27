Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Calling all sportswear fans, the time has come for the Nike Cyber Monday sale. Discounts have dropped on men’s and women’s clothing, shoes and much more.

The Cyber Monday sales are your last chance in the Black Friday long weekend to shop for cost-cutting Christmas presents, everyday essentials and tempting treats, with some retailers offering huge deals on fashion, beauty, tech and home appliances.

Where Nike is concerned, there’s a 25 per cent off a whole host of full-priced favourites, with air force 1s, tech fleeces and dunks all included. Just be sure to use code “SPRINT23” at the checkout to reap the penny-saving rewards.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite Cyber Monday Nike finds, which are handily all listed on the brand’s Black Friday section, should you wish to take a longer look. It’s also worth knowing that additional discounts can be found in the regular Nike sale, which is separate from the Black Friday and Cyber Monday online bargain bucket and offers some slightly bigger savings.

Follow live: The best and latest Cyber Monday deals

Best Nike Cyber Monday deals

Nike air max 90: Was £154.95, now £92.97, Nike.com

(Nike)

You can currently get 40 per cent off the Nike air max 90 in men’s and women’s styles (although, you’ll need to be quick, as sizes are selling out fast), as well as 19 per cent off the version for older kids. Originally designed for performance running, the cushioning found throughout the classic design helps ensure comfort, while eye-catching colourways make a real statement.

Buy now

Nike one women's high-waisted 7/8 leggings: Was £44.95, now £33.71, Nike.com

(Nike)

Black leggings are an exercise and everyday essential, whether you’re running, lifting weights or practising your downward dog. This high-waisted pair have a 7/8 length, so they sit above the ankle, and the material is made to wick away moisture during workouts. With code “SPRINT23”, you can now save 25 per cent on this classic clothing at Nike, but best be quick as we imagine they’ll sell out fast.

Buy now

Nike air force 1 '07: Was £109.95, now £76.97, Nike.com

(Nike)

Air force 1s are sure to be on many people’s Christmas list, so Santa, if you’re reading, please take note that you can now save 29 per cent. This timeless pair combines a black and white design, and you can also save the same amount on the red and white and bronze and white variations. No discount code is needed with this deal, so you can go straight through at the checkout.

Buy now

Nike sportswear tech fleece windrunner: Was £119.95, now £89.96, Nike.com

(Nike)

A Nike tech fleece offers an iconic look for fans of sportswear style, and you can now save 25 per cent when adding code “START23” at the checkout. Available in a whole host of colours, from red and grey to green, there’s something to suit everyone. Plus, as the piece is made from a cotton blend, we think it will be comfy too.

Buy now

Nike air force 1 shadow: Was £114.95, now £86.21, Nike.com

(Nike)

Pretty in pink, these air force 1 shadows are sure to catch the eye of many trainer fans. The double swoosh logo and bold graphic colours make this pair stand out from the crowd yet they’ll still work with almost everything in your wardrobe. Again, with code “SPRINT23”, you’ll receive a hefty discount. But you’d better be quick, as some styles are already selling out.

Buy now

Nike sportswear club fleece: Was £59.95, now £41.97, Nike.com

(Nike)

Available for both men and women, this eye-catching turquoise sports fleece is a tempting buy, especially now it has a 29 per cent saving. The good news is that no discount code is needed, so just head straight to the checkout if this cosy fleece find has taken your fancy.

Buy now

Nike air Jordan 1 mid SE craft: Was £124.95, now £93.71, Nike.com

(Nike)

Calling all neutral fashion fans, this may be the perfect pair of trainers for you. These Nike air Jordans are incredibly chic thanks to their high-top style and leather and suede composition. And they now come with the hefty 25 per cent saving when using code “SPRINT23” at checkout.

Buy now

Nike dri-fit men’s fitness T-shirt: Was £29.95, now £22.46, Nike.com

(Nike)

This stylish men’s graphic T-shirt would make a great gift for a loved one, whether they work out or not. The detailed meatballs and spaghetti design is both fun and cool, poking fun and reminding people not to get spaghetti legs. The tee is made from sweat-wicking material in a relaxed fit.

Buy now

Nike dri-swift fit two-in-one running shorts with pockets: Was £59.95, now £41.97, Nike.com

(Nike)

You can get these stylish and hugely functional running shorts for a handy 29 per cent off right now. These shorts promise to have lots of benefits, including the many pockets (a luxury women don’t often get) so you can run along knowing you have a safe place to stash your entertainment and valuables. The material, which also comes in coral chalk and diffused blue for the same price, is extremely lightweight, giving you a full range of motion and a barely-there feel. At the same time, the inner layer protects you from nasty chafing, so you run until you can’t run anymore.

Buy now

Nike swoosh women’s medium-support padded high-neck sports bra: Was £54.95, now £32.97, Nike.com

(Nike)

We all need a little support and this sports bra does just that. With medium-support levels and padding, this bra has a snug hold that will ensure everything stays in its place, giving you the freedom to run, jump and skip with peace of mind. The inner mesh layer is made from a soft, stretchy, sweat wicking material that’s designed to keep you cool as you workout. The bra comes in a geometric print and features the brand’s classic swoosh. Plus, it’s available in a range of colours including guava ice, rush fuchsia, gridiron and blue tint. Nikes heart racing deals continue with 40 per cent off this sporty staple.

Buy now

Nike pegasus 40 premium women’s road running shoes: Was £124.95, now £81.47, Nike.com

(Nike)

Whether you’re an all-star track athlete or looking forward to those new year’s resolutions already, these trainers are definitely a smart choice, and not only because they’re 34 per cent off. An update on the classic pegasus’ these trainers maintain the responsiveness and neutral support from before but now with added care and comfort for those sensitive areas of the foot. Meaning, whether you’re tackling a marathon or jumping into sprints, you’ll be running circles around the others with these shoes on your side.

Buy now

Does Nike do Black Friday sales?

The good news is, yes, Nike does take part in Black Friday, and the sale is still live. However, the brand has added an extra sale hoop to jump through, so just be sure to use discount code “SPRINT23” at the checkout on any full-priced items listed under the brand’s Black Friday section.

What time does the Nike Black Friday sale start and end?

Nike has a sale section on its website that’s active rather regularly, with deals on women’s, men’s and kids’ clothing and trainers, but the brands Black Friday specific sale went live on 16 November 2023. We’re expecting additional deals to drop across the rest of the Black Friday weekend, from 24 to 27 November.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts across clothing and accessories and more offers, try the links below:

For more Cyber Monday fashion intel, head over to our guide for the lowdown – plus the best deals